✕ Close Boris Johnson rules out ‘psychological transformation’ to change his character

At the G7 summit, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron failed to discuss the subject of thousands of migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel.

The British and French leaders met at the summit in Germany’s Bavarian Alps, where they spoke about geopolitical crises such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But they did not address the situation which has seen more than 12,000 people cross the Channel so far this year.

When asked why the boat crossings weren’t discussed, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “There are very significant issues of geopolitical concern to discuss, not least the crisis in Ukraine.

“They have talked about those issues previously and I’m sure they will again. But, obviously, on the eve of the G7, that’s pretty much, I’m sure, at the forefront of both of their minds.”

Mr Johnson is expected to use the G7 to urge France and Germany to provide more military support to Ukraine.

Back in the UK, he remains under pressure after a series of scandals and two damaging by-election losses.