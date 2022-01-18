Boris Johnson news – live: Raab insists Cummings’ party claims ‘nonsense’, as ministers openly criticise PM
Follow live updates below
The deputy PM has branded Dominic Cummings’ claim that Boris Johnson lied to parliament over his knowledge of an unlawful party held at No 10 as “nonsense”.
“[Mr Johnson] has made it very clear to the House of Commons ... that he thought it was a work event,” Dominic Raab told Times Radio, before insisting it was up to senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is compiling a report into the string of Covid rule-breaching parties held at various government buildings, to decide what really happened.
It comes after ex-No 10 aide Mr Cummings claimed his former boss not only knew about an event held on 20 May in the Downing Street garden, but encouraged it to go ahead and attended knowing full-well “it was actually a drinks party”. This goes against Mr Johnson’s statement he gave to MPs, in which he said he inherently believed the gathering was a “work event”.
A string of Tories are now publicly questioning the party’s leadership, with science minister George Freeman writing in a letter to his constituents that those in power “shouldn’t seek to escape public responsibility”. He added the “PM and his office should set the highest standards”.
Cummings says he’d ‘swear under oath’ PM knew 20 May event was not work-related
As Boris Johnson’s former right-hand man tweeted himself:
Suggestion PM lied over No 10 parties ‘nonsense,’ Raab says
Deputy PM Dominic Raab backed his boss this morning, insisting ex-No 10 aide Dominic Cummings’ claims that Boris Johnson lied to parliament about his knowledge of partying at Downing Street were “nonsense”.
Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Raab added he “wouldn’t be drawn” on commenting further about the claims Mr Cummings had made.
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling politics coverage. Stay tuned for the latest updates as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to resign over the No 10 ‘partygate’ scandal.
