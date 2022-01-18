✕ Close Related video: What is a no confidence motion and why is it likely to fail?

The deputy PM has branded Dominic Cummings’ claim that Boris Johnson lied to parliament over his knowledge of an unlawful party held at No 10 as “nonsense”.

“[Mr Johnson] has made it very clear to the House of Commons ... that he thought it was a work event,” Dominic Raab told Times Radio, before insisting it was up to senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is compiling a report into the string of Covid rule-breaching parties held at various government buildings, to decide what really happened.

It comes after ex-No 10 aide Mr Cummings claimed his former boss not only knew about an event held on 20 May in the Downing Street garden, but encouraged it to go ahead and attended knowing full-well “it was actually a drinks party”. This goes against Mr Johnson’s statement he gave to MPs, in which he said he inherently believed the gathering was a “work event”.

A string of Tories are now publicly questioning the party’s leadership, with science minister George Freeman writing in a letter to his constituents that those in power “shouldn’t seek to escape public responsibility”. He added the “PM and his office should set the highest standards”.