Boris Johnson to stand again in 2024 general election
Decision to fight Uxbridge seat for fourth time fuels speculation over leadership bid
Boris Johnson has fuelled expectations of another bid to regain the Conservative leadership by confirming he will stand again as an MP at the next general election.
A source close to the former prime minister said he intends to be the Tory candidate in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency at the poll expected in 2024.
Mr Johnson has already made one abortive bid to return to 10 Downing Street since his removal in September, pulling out of the contest to replace Liz Truss after securing significantly fewer MPs’ nominations than rival Rishi Sunak.
But reports suggest he believes there will be further opportunities to regain the crown, with Westminster gossip focusing on a possible challenge in the run-up to the election if polling indicates Tories are heading for wipe-out under Sunak.
He is reported to have told constituents at an event in Ruislip, west London, this week that Tory MPs made “a mistake” in forcing him out over the Partygate scandal.
Any renewed bid for the top job would probably have to wait until after a Commons inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the extent of his knowledge of lockdown-breaching parties at No 10.
Mr Johnson cannot be certain of holding on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip if he does stand again. With Labour needing a swing of just 7.5 per cent to claim the seat, Keir Starmer’s party is likely to treat it as a key target, capitalising on the Partygate controversy as they seek to overturn Johnson’s 7,000 majority from 2019.
