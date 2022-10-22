Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-PM ‘booed’ on flight back to UK to join Tory leadership race
Johnson tells ally ‘we are going to do this’ as rival Rishi Sunak is first to hit 100 nominations
Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street
Boris Johnson is making a hurried return to London from his Caribbean holiday as dozens of Conservative MPs nominate him as a candidate in the rapid Tory leadership to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street.
The former prime minister is expected to officially enter the race, having told his former trade minister Sir James Duddridge that “we are going to do this”.
Mr Johnson was booed by at least a couple of fellow passengers on his flight to the UK, while other passengers looked “bewildered” by his presence in economy class, according to Sky News journalist Mark Stone.
Earlier, a former Bank of England deputy governor warned that Mr Johnson’s return to No 10 could worry financial markets, with even the possibility of another Johnson premiership sending borrowing costs rising.
Rishi Sunak, however, became the first contender to reach the threshold of 100 nominations from Tory MPs required to make it to Monday’s ballot, a campaign source said. Penny Mordaunt is said to have around 30 backers, trailing behind the more than 50 estimated for Mr Johnson.
Rees-Mogg claims Johnson’s return would calm markets – contradicting some economists
Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed that Boris Johnson’s reinstatement in No 10 would provide financial stability because it would mean the general election would not need to be held until late 2024.
The business secretary said: “I’m always in favour of the members deciding the leadership – I think that’s the right place for it to go. And I think the 1922 Committee and the board of the Tory party have done really well to get it to a position where that can be done swiftly. I’m in favour of it going to the membership.”
He went on to say that it was “an error” for Tory MPs to dump Mr Johnson, who he described as “a big, charismatic political figure who is able to get things done and who is able to connect with voters in a way that no other politician of this era can.”
But his market prediction was contrary to that of some economists, with the head of currency strategy at Rabobank, Jane Foley, telling the Financial Times that Mr Johnson’s premiership had been marked by “a lack of leadership from a government very distracted by one scandal after another”, and “the chance that that could come back is not going to be welcomed by markets”.
Analysts at Berenberg Bank said there were greater market risks from a Johnson government, with the FT reporting that the bank told its clients: “Given that a majority of Conservative MPs probably do not want Johnson as their leader, the prospects of mass resignations and a further descent into chaos would loom large.”
Political instability sees ratings agency downgrade UK’s economic outlook
The UK’s economic outlook has been downgraded from “stable” to “negative” by the ratings agency Moody’s due to political instability and high inflation – but its credit rating remains unchanged.
In a report published on Friday night, Moody’s said the change in outlook – a period typically between 12 and 18 months – was driven by “heightened unpredictability in policymaking amid weaker growth prospects and high inflation” and “risks to the UK’s debt affordability from likely higher borrowing and risk of a sustained weakening in policy credibility”.
It added: “The country’s long-standing institutional framework remains strong and will continue to support the UK’s ability to respond to shocks, as seen during the pandemic. Furthermore, the structure of the UK government debt, with a very long average maturity of around 15 years, as well as a deep domestic investor base adds a degree of resilience to the credit profile in the face of shocks.
“The UK’s local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. The three-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating is driven by the government’s relatively small footprint in the economy, a fairly robust external payments position and a diversified economy.”
Editorial: Boris Johnson is a poor candidate for resurrection
Boris Johnson enjoys cult status among his followers, and they think only of the Brexity glories of the 2016 EU referendum and the general election of 2019 when they hear his name. Thus their loathing of rival Rishi Sunak is intense and impervious to reason.
Their belief is that the former chancellor stabbed Mr Johnson in the back, and that this earlier “coup” was conceived and abetted by a coalition of embittered parliamentary colleagues, the mainstream media, the amorphous Remoaner “blob”, and in some minds, the European Commission in Brussels. It is a myth, and a dangerous one, but it is virulent among the selectorate about to send Mr Johnson back to No 10.
This, of course, is precisely why Mr Johnson shouldn’t win this election – because his victory will be based on a lethal cocktail of myth, wishful thinking, and nostalgia for the recent past. He did win a mandate for his party in 2019, but the world has changed much since then, and politics has been transformed.
Read the The Independent’s editorial here:
Two Tory MPs who quit Boris Johnson’s government now back his return
Two Tory MPs who resigned in protest from Boris Johnson’s government in July have now backed him to make a return as prime minister.
Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford, and Jonathan Gullis, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, quit their governmental roles within two days of one another as part of a mass rebellion which eventually saw Mr Johnson bring an embittered end to a premiership beset by controversy and scandal.
It is claimed that Mr Johnson has been privately urging MPs to back him, saying he is the only candidate able to save them from electoral wipeout – and the endorsement of two former government abandonees has the potential to catalyse Mr Johnson’s second advance on No 10.
Read the full report here:
General Election Now: More than 350,000 sign The Independent’s petition
The Independent’s petition calling for a general election to be held in the UK after the recent chaotic political events at No 10 has now received more than 350,000 votes as of a few minutes ago.
Liz Truss quit as prime minister after just 45 days in office. She had no mandate for her abrupt changes of policy when she took charge – except from 81,000 Conservative Party members, a tiny and unrepresentative section of the population. Nor did she have any authority for her U-turns, repeatedly changing the government’s fundamental stance on taxes and public spending.
As she chose to leave the prime ministerial office, Ms Truss said a new prime minister would be chosen within a week. We at The Independent believe this is unacceptable. Who is leading our country should be decided in a general election, not in the strange bubble of yet another Conservative leadership election.
Sign the petition here:
Boris Johnson return would alarm markets, former bank chief warns
The return of Boris Johnson could send jitters in financial markets, a former Bank of England deputy governor is warning – with even just the possibility seeing borrowing costs begin to rise.
Charlie Bean said there would be “concern” that the extraordinary re-election of the former prime minister – tipped to have the backing of more than 100 Tory MPs – would bring fresh disarray to Downing Street.
Asked if it might “spook” the markets, he said: “There might be some concern about whether this was going to be a stable government again, given the instability that we had at the end of Johnson’s term as prime minister.
Read the full story here:
Today’s paper: Johnson and Sunak lead race as unity hopes fade
Hopes of a unity candidate to bring the Tory party together have faded as the race to replace Liz Truss becomes a fight between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.
Penny Mordaunt became the first to publicly declare her candidacy in a bid to inject momentum into her campaign. But most MP endorsements have so far gone to Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson, with each set to meet the 100-nomination threshold to get to onto the ballot paper.
Boris Johnson could be gone by Christmas if he returns - Conservative sources
Conservative sources have told ITV News that even if Boris Johnson returns to No 10 he could be “gone by Christmas” as a result of “damning new evidence” into Partygate being reviewed by Ms Harman.
“The fact he is standing at all whilst under investigation is shameful. It’s hardly the stability and unity everyone is calling for,” the source told the broadcaster.
The investigation into Mr Johnson’s role began in the wake of the closure of the Metropolitan Police’s own inquiry into the string of lockdown-breaching gatherings held in No 10 during the Covid pandemic, as well as the publication of the Sue Gray report.
Here’s a look at what laws Boris Johnson broke in Partygate:
What laws did Boris Johnson break?
Downing Street party: What rules public were following at the time
How will the inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled MPs over Partygate work?
Boris Johnson is set to face a grilling by the committee investigating whether he lied to the House of Commons on a series of parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic.
The probe was formally launched in June this year by the senior Labour MP and investigation chair Harriet Harman, who confirmed at the same time that Mr Johnson would not face the scrutiny of the committee until the autumn.
It comes as the former Tory leader flies home from a Caribbean holiday and “takes soundings” about a potential leadership bid to replace Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday.
Mr Johnson is thought to be privately urging MPs to back him, saying he is the only candidate able to save them from electoral wipeout.
Read the full story here:
How will the inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled MPs over Partygate work?
Mr Johnson is thought to be privately urging MPs to back him in the leadership race
Boris Johnson cuts short Carribean holiday for PM race: ‘Up for it’
Boris Johnson is reportedly flying to the UK from his Caribbean holiday as he has jumped at the chance for making a comeback at No 10 and told an ally that he is “up for it”.
The former PM has told trade minister Sir James Duddridge that “we are going to do this”.
Mr Johnson will land back in Britain on Saturday and will fight in the leadership race to replace Liz Truss as Conservative leader.
