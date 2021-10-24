Brexit news – live: Sunak reveals £20bn Budget spree as UK and EU ‘still far apart’ on Northern Ireland
Health research and ‘levelling-up’ of transport outside London are among big-ticket items
Viewers of Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech later in the week may not get many surprises, as the Treasury has already trailed some £20bn of investment ahead of time.
The spending spree includes some £7bn to “level up” transport outside London; £500m for family support including new Sure Start-style children’s centres; and £5bn for health research and genome sequencing.
Meanwhile, Brexit negotiations are set to move to London in the week as the UK and Brussels remain “far apart” over the Northern Ireland protocol, which Boris Johnson’s government previously signed up to.
While British negotiators said talks so far had been constructive they claimed issues of “governance” were blocking more progress – namely, London’s demand to tear up the agreement which currently has the European Court of Justice in the role of overseeing disputes between the sides.
Better street lamps and CCTV part of £435m crime spending plan
Attacks on women are the focus of some £435m of spending on crime prevention in this week’s Budget.
Rishi Sunak is expected to pledge millions for better CCTV and street lamps along with £80m in extra cash for the Crown Prosecution Service.
The Treasury said part of this would go to improving the response to rape and sexual assault cases.
The chancellor said everyone should feel safe at home, on the streets or going out, but acknowledged "this is sometimes not the case, especially for young women".
The statement follows widespread shock at the murder of Sarah Everard at the hands of Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens and police forces dealing with hundreds of drink and injection spiking incidents.
Funding for victims is also expected to be increased, with the Treasury saying it will be £185m an increase of 85 per cent from 2019-20.
Mr Sunak said: "From boosting investment in better CCTV and street lighting, to better home security and support for repeat victims, we are committed to make our streets and homes safe."
Additional reporting by PA Media
Sunak forced to admit £7bn transport funding is mostly not new money
Just £1.5bn of the almost £7bn Rishi Sunak has announced he plans to spend on “levelling up” transport outside London is newly promised money, the chancellor has admitted in an interview.
Pressed on the detail of this Budget scheme by Sky News’ Trevor Phillips, Mr Sunak said: “The transport money that we announced is a combination of two things.
“One, we’ve previously announced an overall envelope to improve how people get around our big cities. We want our cities, whether that’s in the west Midlands, or in Teesside or Greater Manchester, to have the same type of transport settlements that London’s always enjoyed ... We’ve previously announced £4.2bn for that.
“What we’ve actually done is top that up, as you said, by £1.5bn, but then, crucially, give out the allocations for in that envelope, where are all the bits going to go.”
Labour furious about new family centre funding in light of Sure Start cuts
Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, has reacted with incredulity to Rishi Sunak’s £500m plan for more family “hubs”.
She told Sky News: “I would just say to the chancellor, ‘Have you heard of Sure Start? Because that is what your government, over the last 11 years, have cut.’
“It’s all well and good saying, ‘We’re going to invest in these family parks’, but thousands of children’s centres and Sure Start centres that were proud features of our communities – especially some of our poorest communities – have long gone.
“I think there’s a real feeling that, if you hadn’t taken all that away, imagine what difference it could have made to the lives of young people and to their parents.”
Sunak declines to say cutting Sure Start was a mistake
Rishi Sunak has declined to criticise George Osborne for slashing funding for Sure Start.
The chancellor was speaking on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday and talking up his plan to spend £500m on family support and children’s centres.
He was asked whether Mr Osborne’s prior deep cuts to Sure Start were a mistake, in light of these new plans effectively to copy the scheme.
Mr Sunak said: “I think it’s right to judge everyone by the context that they are doing their jobs in.
“One thing that my predecessors, not just George, did, was ensure that I actually had a very strong economy and strong set of public finances.
“Then, when coronavirus came, which nobody really knew about, I was able to respond in a comprehensive and generous fashion.”
Pressed further on whether the Sure Start cuts were an error, the chancellor added: “You can pick on individual things, but overall, what my predecessors did was deliver a strong economy ... which we have now benefited from over the past year.”
The new hubs will provide “broader” benefits than Sure Start, he claimed.
Sunak warned £500m package for families won’t make up for cuts
Rishi Sunak has pledged a £500m package to support parents with young children – but he has been warned it is not enough to make up for cuts and closures.
Mr Sunak will announce a range of early years investments that will give children the “best possible start in life” at his Budget on Wednesday, writes Adam Forrest.
But Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said the government knows the “existing structure is crumbling” and much more was needed to help nurseries, pre-schools and childminders.
£20bn of Budget spending revealed days before speech
Rishi Sunak is set to deliver his second Budget speech within a year on Wednesday, but there may be few surprises left when he does so.
Some £20bn-worth of spending plans have already been trailed, including £7bn to “level up” transport outside London and £5bn for health research and genome sequencing.
Other major items of expenditure include:
- £500m for family support including new Sure Start-style children’s centres
- £3bn for a “skills revolution”
- £850m to “breathe life” back into cultural sites
- £700m for a new fleet of Border Force patrol boats and other measures
- £700m to improve sports and youth clubs
- £435m for crime prevention and the Crown Prosecution Service, part of which aims to improve the response to rape and sexual assault cases
Mr Sunak will be on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning so who knows, we may learn of yet more plans.
Your correnspondent does wonder how Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, will feel about all this. He is notoriously hot on demanding ministers announce policy in parliament instead of in the media.
You can read more about plans for a “skills revolution” below:
UK and EU ‘still far apart’ over Northern Ireland deal, as talks shift to London
Talks are set to continue between the UK and the EU in London next week, despite the two sides remaining “far apart” on crucial issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, writes Adam Forrest.
British officials described talks in Brussels this week as “constructive”, which came after the EU proposed new measures to ease trade barriers stemming from the agreed Brexit deal.
But it is understood there is still major divide when it comes to Brexit minister Lord Frost’s demand for an end to the European Court of Justice (ECJ)’s role in trade arbitration.
