Viewers of Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech later in the week may not get many surprises, as the Treasury has already trailed some £20bn of investment ahead of time.

The spending spree includes some £7bn to “level up” transport outside London; £500m for family support including new Sure Start-style children’s centres; and £5bn for health research and genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, Brexit negotiations are set to move to London in the week as the UK and Brussels remain “far apart” over the Northern Ireland protocol, which Boris Johnson’s government previously signed up to.

While British negotiators said talks so far had been constructive they claimed issues of “governance” were blocking more progress – namely, London’s demand to tear up the agreement which currently has the European Court of Justice in the role of overseeing disputes between the sides.