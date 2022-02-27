Boris Johnson news - live: Brits face economic impact of war in Ukraine, Truss says as she warns of sacrifices
PM praises ‘incredible heroism and bravery’ of Ukraine
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said that the war in Ukraine will deliver an economic blow to Britain but that it was a price the country had to be prepared to pay.
Speaking to Sky News’s Trevor Phillips, Ms Truss said: “If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine we are going to see others under threat – the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato.
“That is why it is so important we make the sacrifices now.
“Yes, there will be an economic cost here in Britain, there will be a cost in terms of access to oil and gas markets. I firmly believe that the British public understand the price we will pay if we don’t stand up to Putin now.”
It comes as the foreign secretary earlier warned that the conflict could last for number of years, but hinted it could mark the “beginning of the end” for President Putin.
She said: “We know Russia has strong forces but the Ukrainians are brave…they are determined to protect and fight”
“This could be the beginning of the end for Putin,” she said.
Latest intelligence update from the Ministry of Defence (MoD)
Rory Stewart urges UK to follow Germany’s response to looming Ukrainian refugee crisis
Rory Stewart has praised Deutsche Bahn’s “extraordinary generosity” in offering free train travel from Poland towards Germany to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian war.
The EU’s director for land transport, Kristian Schmidt, earlier announced the scheme which grants refugees with a Ukrainian passport or identity card free travel on long-distance trains from Poland towards Germany.
Tweeting today, Rory Stewart said: “Extraordinary generosity from Germany - the second time in eight years - it is time that the UK and the US joined the EU and Canada in forming an international refugee coalition to support refugees equitably, justly and fairly.”
Refugees Welcome: UK charities back our call for action on refugee crisis after Russian invasion
Brits face economic impact of war in Ukraine, Truss says
Ukraine war: Snake Island soldiers who told Russian warship ‘go f**k yourself’ might still be alive
A group of Ukrainian soldiers thought to have died while defending a small island in the Black Sea after telling a Russian warship “go f**k yourself” might still be alive, officials have said.
An earlier statement by Ukraine suggested they were then killed by air and sea strikes - which Russia denied, saying the troops surrendered. Ukraine’s interior ministry said the audio recording was authentic, adding that the presumed-dead soldiers would be given military honours.
However, on Saturday the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU) said: “We [have a] strong belief that all Ukrainian defenders of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island may be alive.
“Preliminary information that border guards may be dead came before the defenders lost contact.
“We sincerely hope that the boys will return home as soon as possible. Glory to Ukrainian defenders!”
My colleague Matt Mathers has more:
Ukraine soldiers who told Russian warship ‘go f**k yourself’ might still be alive
Ukraine State Border Guard Service lost all contact with soldiers after Russian navy ship attacked island
Sadiq Khan calls on government to provide safe routes for Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in UK
London’s mayor has condemned the UK government for not waiving visa restrictions for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian conflict.
Tweeting today, Sadiq Khan said: “Let’s be absolutely clear: Ukrainian civilians looking for refuge should not be filling out complicated visa applications when they are fleeing a war zone.
“London has a long history of giving asylum to those in need.
“The government must urgently provide safe routes for sanctuary.”
Watch: Liz Truss says war could last years but may be ‘beginning of end’ for Vladimir Putin
Liz Truss says UK ‘urgently’ considering what more can be done to facilitate Ukrainian refugees
The government is “urgently” looking at what more it can do to enable refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine to come to the UK, Liz Truss has said.
It follows ferocious criticism over the Home Office’s failure so far to relax the visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals.
Ms Truss told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “It is a desperate situation.
“Of course, Britain has always welcomed refugees fleeing from war and we are urgently looking at what more we can do to facilitate that.”
Ms Truss said the UK and other Western allies would continue to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow.
“We need to stop Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine. There are dire consequences if we don’t for freedom and democracy across Europe,” she said.
“We will continue to tighten the ratchet on Vladimir Putin, to tighten the ratchet on the economy.”
Putin ‘not achieving what he wanted’, says Vadym Prystaiko
President Putin is “not achieving what he wanted”, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has said.
Asked if he is concerned that the severity of Putin’s tactics will ramp up, Mr Prystaiko told BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “Obviously we do, because he’s not achieving what he wanted.”
He said it took “too long” for many nations to respond with sanctions, adding that what Germany is now offering “might not be enough” or “too late”.
Non-neighbouring nations will be asked to help financially with evacuation efforts from Ukraine
Neighbouring nations to Ukraine have “opened up their hearts and homes” to receive as many Ukrainians as possible, its ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko has said.
“That’s easier for immediate evacuation,” he told BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.
He said nations further away will be asked to financially help smaller nations in their efforts.
