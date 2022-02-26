✕ Close Keir Starmer says UK should 'break open' shell companies that are 'supporting Putin'

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said Ukrainian forces are so far “thwarting” Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv.

He said those defending the capital have been putting up “incredible resistance” and Russia’s plans of invasion are “nowhere near running to schedule”.

“The main armoured columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off. That is a testament to the incredible resistance the Ukrainian armoured forces have put up over the last 48 hours or so,” he told Sky News.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has addressed a message directly to the people of Russia, saying in Russian: “I do not believe this war is in your name.”

In a video posted on social media on Friday evening, the prime minister also spoke Ukrainian after urging an end to the conflict “because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine”.

It comes just hours after No 10 confirmed Mr Johnson was ready to implement restrictions targeting Russia’s leaders Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov