Boris Johnson news - live: Kyiv thwarting Russian forces so far, minister says as UK hits Putin with sanctions
Russian invasion about ‘greed to subsume Ukraine into Russian Federation’, says Ben Wallace
Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said Ukrainian forces are so far “thwarting” Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv.
He said those defending the capital have been putting up “incredible resistance” and Russia’s plans of invasion are “nowhere near running to schedule”.
“The main armoured columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off. That is a testament to the incredible resistance the Ukrainian armoured forces have put up over the last 48 hours or so,” he told Sky News.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has addressed a message directly to the people of Russia, saying in Russian: “I do not believe this war is in your name.”
In a video posted on social media on Friday evening, the prime minister also spoke Ukrainian after urging an end to the conflict “because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine”.
It comes just hours after No 10 confirmed Mr Johnson was ready to implement restrictions targeting Russia’s leaders Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov
UK government pushing for Russia to be ejected from Swift payment network
The UK is continuing to press for Russia to be removed from the international payment network Swift, armed forces minister James Heappey said.
Mr Heappey said it was the “ultimate economic sanction” but that more diplomacy was needed to get international agreement.
“Swift is not a unilateral decision that the UK can take,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.
“We will continue to push with every means at out disposal - and we have encouraged parliamentarians to reach to their networks of parliamentarians around Europe - in order to change some minds.
“That really is the ultimate economic sanction. It is the one that the UK Government wants to see enacted.
“It is just clear that there is more diplomacy required before that is going to happen.”
Putin ‘cannot win this siutation’, Labour MP says
President Vladimir Putin has made a “terrible and deeply damaging strategic miscalculation” and “cannot win in this situation”, a Labour MP who lived in St Petersburg for three years has said.
Stephen Kinnock told BBC Breakfast: “We’ve got to be ready to be in this for the long haul. There will be a long insurgency against Russia if it does seek to occupy Ukraine and, in the end, Russia will lose that insurgency.
He also argued that Russian citizens do not want “to be a pariah state”, saying “I lived and worked in Russia for three years in St Petersburg and the people there, they want to be a part of the international community.
“They do not want to be a pariah state. They do not want to be isolated. They want to engage with the rest of the world.
“So we have to just keep ratcheting up the pressure on Mr Putin and we have to do more to support the Ukrainian armed forces.”
‘There is every chance President Putin has bitten off more than he can chew’ - Heappey
The UK and its allies will continue to support the Ukrainians in “every way we reasonably can”, armed forces minister James Heappey has said.
He told ITV: “The more the Ukrainians successfully resist, the more I think they will be emboldened. People are rallying to the flag. There is every chance President Putin has bitten off more than he can chew.
“We, like Ukraine’s other allies in the West, will continue to support them in every way we reasonably can but we have to be very clear-eyed about the size of the Russian force he has amassed against them.”
Mr Heappey expressed concern that Mr Putin had gone “all in” on the invasion and warned of more “utterly brutal fighting” ahead.
“I think there is a fanaticism and a fervour in his language that is very concerning. He has gone all in on this,” he said.
“He has put a huge proportion of the Russian armed forces into this campaign in Ukraine and I am very concerned that he has backed himself into a corner.
“I think you are going to see more and more utterly brutal fighting and some of Russian and Ukraine’s bravest and best are going to lose their lives because of Putin’s hubris.”
UK looking to continue supplying arms to Ukraine, says defence minister
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) are considering plans to continue supplying weapons to the Ukrainian military, the UK armed forces minister has said.
“We know what the Ukrainians want. We are doing our best to get it to them,” James Heappey told Sky News.
It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace chaired a donors conference on Friday with 25 nations, he said, some of whom pledged to send arms and other aid.
He said government are looking to support a resistance movement and a Ukrainian government in exile if Kyiv does fall.
He said: “That is a decision for the National Security Council to take but it is something that the Prime Minister has asked us in the Ministry of Defence to look at and plan for.”
He continued “There is a 10, 20-year project where the West will be back into quite acute competition, where imposing cost on Putin and the kleptocrats who surround him so that he fails, and he is seen to fail, and he has no opportunity to anoint his successor, and Russia fundamentally changes as a country as a consequence because the Russian people have had enough of him.
“That is something where the UK and our allies have got time to make good strategic decisions.”
Ukrainian forces thwarting Russia so far in Kyiv, says defence minister
Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said Ukrainian forces are so far “thwarting” Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv.
Mr Heappey said those defending the capital have been putting up “incredible resistance” and Russia’s plans of invasion are “nowhere near running to schedule”.
The situation was “very grave”, he added, but the fighting in Ukraine’s capital is currently confined to “very isolated pockets of Russian special forces and paratroopers”.
“The main armoured columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off. That is a testament to the incredible resistance the Ukrainian armoured forces have put up over the last 48 hours or so,” he told Sky News.
“Clearly the Russian plan is to take Kyiv but the reality is that the Ukrainians are thwarting them thus far. It looks like the Russian plan is nowhere near running to schedule.
“I think that will be a great cause of concern for President Putin and rather points to the fact that there was a lot of hubris in the Russian plan and that he may be awfully advised.”
Russia ‘on its own’, says UK ambassador to UN
The UK ambassador to the UN has said it was “absurd” for Russia to claim its invasion of Ukraine was in self-defence.
It comes after Moscow vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling on it to withdraw its troops.
Dame Barbara Woodward said following the vote “Russia is on its own”.
“Russia’s only act of self-defence is the vote they have cast against this resolution today,” she said.
“Make no mistake: Russia is isolated. It has no support for the invasion of Ukraine.
“History will record how we voted today and which countries stood up to be counted in defence of the Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
“The United Kingdom stands steadfast in support of the Ukrainian people and will hold Russia accountable for its aggression.”
Good morning. Welcome to The Independent’s politics liveblog for Saturday 26 February. Follow along here for all the latest on the UK response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and more.
Biden pledges $600m in ‘immediate military assistance’ to Ukraine
While details are awaited of the further measures Boris Johnson says he will bring “imminently”, US president Joe Biden has pledged $600m in “immediate military assistance” to Ukraine.
A memorandum directed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide “immediate military assistance to Ukraine” of up to $250m (£187 million) “in assistance without regard to any provision of law”. While another $350m (£261 million) was allocated “in defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training”.
Joe Biden signs order to provide $600m military assistance to Ukraine
Up to $350m would be in military aid, while remaining is for ‘overall assistance’
The Ukraine crisis puts Rishi Sunak in a difficult position
The Ukraine crisis will have profound, long-term consequences for British politics. While our politicians are naturally focused on the short-term emergency, it will dawn on them soon that the new world order ushered in by Vladimir Putin will be a game-changer at home, as well as abroad, writes Andrew Grice.
The economic impact of the huge geopolitical change under way could even derail the Conservatives’ plans to cut taxes before the next general election. Rishi Sunak wrote his keynote Mais lecture – designed to answer critics asking for “the real Rishi” to stand up – before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet his speech, delivered on the day war began on Thursday, takes on a new significance in the very different new world.
The Ukraine crisis puts Rishi Sunak in a difficult position | Andrew Grice
The changes triggered by the dramatic events in Ukraine might make meaningful tax reductions impossible by 2024, writes Andrew Grice
Why are EU countries resisting UK calls to boot Russia off the Swift system?
The UK government is backing Ukraine’s call for Russia to be excluded from the crucial international payment system called Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).
The bank transfer system – based in Belgium – is a key artery of the flow of international finance, allowing the rapid transfer of money across borders. Jointly owned by more than 2,000 institutions, it would require agreement by leading western nations to shut Russia out.
Analysis: Why are EU countries resisting UK call to boot Russia off the Swift system?
Western leaders remain divided on a key retaliatory move against Russia. Adam Forrest takes a look at the growing row over a major artery of the flow of international finance
