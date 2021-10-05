✕ Close Boris Johnson says there is 'no alternative' to inflation

In a series of TV interviews on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said there is “no alternative” to wage-fuelled inflation – and brushed off concerns that increasing pay for HGV drivers will drive up prices in the shops.

The PM’s comments came amid warnings of 1970s-style inflation sparked by reduced EU workers due to Covid and the end of free of movement post-Brexit. Inflation is currently running at 3 per cent and is forecast to spike higher.

However, Mr Johnson argues that, following Brexit, the UK is going through a “transition” from a low-wage, low-productivity economy reliant on cheap labour from overseas to a higher-wage, higher-productivity model.

In his speech at the Tories’ conference, Sajid Javid said health and social care “begins at home” and people should go to family for support before the state.

The health secretary said: “The State was needed in this pandemic more than any time in peacetime. But government shouldn’t own all risks and responsibilities in life.

“We as citizens have to take some responsibility for our health too.

“We shouldn’t always go first to the State. What kind of society would that be?

“Health – and social care – begins at home. Family first, then community, then the State.

“If you do need support, we live in a compassionate, developed country that can afford to help with that. There are few higher callings than to care for another person.”

Follow our live coverage below