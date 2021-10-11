✕ Close Government needs a plan to make Brexit work, says shadow trade secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is “sitting on its hands and doing absolutely nothing” to resolve Britain’s energy crisis, a leading industry figure has said.

Gareth Stace, the director general of UK Steel, urged the PM to end reports of “infighting between the Treasury and BEIS” and instead “bang ministerial heads together” to avoid the supply issues getting worse.

“This is a critical time. [Kwasi Kwarteng], the business secretary, has also said it’s a critical situation, and therefore why is government just sitting on its hands and doing absolutely nothing at the moment?” Mr Stace told LBC, before warning the PM “if he does nothing, then his levelling-up ambition will be left in tatters”.

It comes as the business secretary was forced to defend Mr Johnson’s holiday to Marbella as “reasonable”, despite heaps of criticism it came at the wrong time. Kwasi Kwarteng on Sunday said he was in “regular WhatsApp contact” with the PM and that his boss deserved a breaker after having a year in which he “almost lost his life to Covid [and] his mother passed away”.

