Boris Johnson has claimed BBC chairman Richard Sharp has no knowledge of his personal finances amid reports he helped the former prime minister secure a loan.

Mr Sharp, who was appointed as BBC chairman while Mr Johnson was prime minister, was reportedly involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson in late 2020.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday morning, Mr Johnson said: “This is a load of complete nonsense – absolute nonsense.

“Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a good and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances – I can tell you that for 100 per cent ding dang sure.

“This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament.”

The former prime minister’s comments come as BBC chairman Richard Sharp announced he requested a scrutiny panel to examine potential conflicts of interest over his role in helping Boris Johnson secure a loan.

In a statement reported by the BBC, Mr Sharp acknowledged “distractions such as this are not welcome” and said he had asked the nominations committee of the BBC board to look at the matter.

“We have many challenges at the BBC and I know that distractions such as this are not welcome,” he said.

“Our work at the BBC is rooted in trust. Although the appointment of the BBC chairman is solely a matter for the Government ... I want to ensure that all the appropriate guidelines have been followed within the BBC since I have joined.

Boris Johnson denied rumours Mr Sharp helped him secure an £800,000 loan (PA)

“The nominations committee of the BBC board has responsibility for regularly reviewing board members' conflicts of interest.”

Mr Sharp is said to have had dinner with Mr Johnson and Mr Blyth at Chequers before the credit line was finalised in the weeks before he was recommended for the BBC job by the then-prime minister.

Labour has written to Daniel Greenberg, parliamentary commissioner for standards, about whether a conflict of interest should have been declared by Mr Johnson.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has also written to William Shawcross, the commissioner for public appointments, asking him to investigate Mr Sharp’s appointment.

And the Lib Dems said Mr Johnson should be stripped of the ex-PM allowance of up to £115,000 a year until he answers questions about his financial arrangements while at No 10.

Boris Johnson last week visited Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

Former civil service chief Sir Bob Kerslake said there was “no question” that there appeared to be a conflict of interest – describing the reported involvement of Mr Sharp in loan talks as an “important departure from what should really happen”.

Asked whether he accepted that there was no conflict of interest over the matter, the former Labour adviser told Times Radio: “No, I’m afraid I don’t. It is a conflict, no question in my mind.”

Roger Mosey, former head of BBC Television News, said he was sceptical as to whether Mr Sharp was the best candidate to be appointed the broadcaster’s chairman.

“If you look at all the people in the whole of the UK in an appointment process, was Richard Sharp the one with the editorial and journalistic and media industry nous? I simply raise an eyebrow,” he told Times Radio.

“He may have been, but I think the outcome was surprising, maybe, if you’re looking for someone who has knowledge of handling the BBC.”