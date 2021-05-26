No 10 fails to deny Boris Johnson considered firing Matt Hancock

No 10 has failed to deny Dominic Cummings’ claim that Boris Johnson considered sacking Matt Hancock during the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

The prime minister’s official spokesman twice declined to dismiss the claim, instead suggesting the prime minister and health secretary “worked closely” during the coronavirus crisis.

However, asked whether Mr Johnson had full confidence in his senior minister, they replied: “Yes, the health secretary has been working closely with the prime minister throughout”.

During a committee hearing on Wednesday, the former senior No 10 aide suggested Mr Johnson “came close” to removing the health secretary in April 2020, but “just fundamentally wouldn’t do it”.

He said he could not explain why Mr Hancock remained in post, adding: “There’s certainly no good reason for keeping him.”

