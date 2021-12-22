Boris Johnson news – live: Tory polls plummet as Met Police refers itself to watchdog over No 10 party claims
Various surveys cast PM in bleak light going into Christmas: follow updates below
The Tories have dipped to their lowest approval rating since Boris Johnson prorogued parliament in 2019 – a move ultimately deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court, a new poll has found.
Mr Johnson’s personal approval ratings are now similar to those faced by Theresa May in the week before she was forced to resign, the YouGov poll, conducted for The Times, suggests.
Labour is enjoying a six-point lead on 36 per cent, according to the figures, while the Tories are down at 30 per cent. Various factors are thought to be at play, including the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, the Conservative Party’s recent loss to the Liberal Democrats in the North Shropshire by-election, and ongoing reports of lockdown-breaching government parties.
It comes as the Metropolitan Police announced last night it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over a complaint, by Green Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, suggesting the force’s handling of allegations about such events at Downing Street last Christmas could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.
It emerged on Tuesday that Simon Case – the cabinet secretary formerly put in charge of investigating alleged government parties held during lockdown last year – may have misled officials about Christmas gatherings in his own office.
Mr Case stepped down last week as head of the inquiry amid anger over a Christmas quiz, hosted in the Cabinet Office on 17 December 2020, as well as a drinks event in the same month which he is said to have been seen walking around at, holding a glass in his hand.
While Britain’s top civil servant provided the necessary people with assurances he had not participated in and had no knowledge of any social gatherings, he was later forced to admit he was aware of at least one such event, as reported by our economics editor Anna Isaac.
Watch: Javid announced self-isolation cut from 10 days to seven
Metro Bank fined more than £5m over reporting issues
A banking update now. The Bank of England has fined Metro Bank almost £5.4m over the quality of its reporting and governance failures.
The central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) watchdog confirmed it imposed the penalty on the challenger bank over failings between May 2016 and January 2019.
On 23 January 2019, Metro Bank saw its shares plunge after confirming to investors that it had been forced to make corrections to the risk weightings of certain commercial loan portfolios on its balance sheet.
Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England and chief executive officer of the PRA, said: “We expect firms to invest appropriate and adequate resources to ensure that they submit accurate regulatory returns. In this case, Metro Bank failed to meet the standards of governance and controls expected of it, resulting in today’s enforcement action.”
The PRA said the bank adjusted its reporting of risk weighted assets for December 2018 by around £900m after applying incorrect weighting to some loans.
It added that the bank failed to “take sufficient care to ensure that it complied with its obligations to make accurate reports to the PRA”.
In a statement, Metro Bank said: “Metro Bank has co-operated fully with the PRA’s investigation and agreed the resolution of this matter with the PRA.”
Tory MP unable to give ‘date’ for report on No 10 parties
More from Gillian Keegan now, who was unable to say this morning when a report into alleged parties in No 10 will be published.
Asked on LBC when the incoming report by senior civil servant Sue Gray will be made public, the health minister said: “I don’t know when. Very soon. So, she’s doing it very quickly, I don’t have dates.”
Asked if it will be this side of Christmas, Ms Keegan said: “I don’t have a date but I know she’s aware that you’re very keen to see it.”
The MP added she is sure the PM is keen to see it and, pressed if it will be this year, Ms Keegan said: “As I say, I don’t have a date. But I know she is doing it very quickly.”
Seven-day isolation should help ‘keep economy going,’ says minister
Health minister Gillian Keegan said various elements made up “the equation” that led the government to decide to reduce self-isolation from 10 days to seven days
“Keeping the economy going, keeping supply chains going, keeping the NHS going ... that is part of the equation,” the Tory MP told Sky News.
Met Police refers itself to watchdog over No 10 party claims
The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over a complaint suggesting its handling of allegations of a party at Downing Street last Christmas could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.
In her letter, sent the day before leaked footage showed No 10 staff joking about potential media questions about an alleged event on 18 December last year, Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb criticised Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s “refusal” to investigate the allegations, reports Andy Gregory. The Green Party peer also argued that there is a “case to answer” for the force “aiding and abetting a criminal offence or deliberately failing to enforce the law”.
In a letter to the Green Party on Tuesday, Scotland Yard said her complaint had been split into two parts – one of which it had referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and the other to the London Mayor’s Office for Policing And Crime (MOPAC).
Tory polls at lowest since PM prorogued parliament – report
Boris Johnson’s party and personal ratings have slumped to some of their lowest since he took office, a new poll shows.
For the Tories, the figures are as low now as they were when the PM prorogued parliament at the height of the Brexit crisis in Autumn 2019.
Meanwhile, the PM’s personal approval ratings are now similar to those faced by Theresa May in the week before she was forced to resign, the YouGov poll, conducted for The Times, found.
Labour has opened up a six-point lead after “a bruising couple of weeks” for the PM, the newspaper reports, including ongoing reports of alleged Covid rule breaking at various government parties last year.
The YouGov poll puts Labour on 36 per cent, down one point, ahead of the Tories on 30 per cent, down two. The Liberal Democrats have enjoyed a small bounce following their upset in North Shropshire and are up two points on 12 per cent — their highest rating since 2019.
Tory insiders told The Times the poor polling was merely a midterm blip, and blamed the party’s recent struggles on public fatigue with the coronavirus pandemic, however various polls over the last few weeks have come to similar conclusions. One such survey on Tuesday found that, of almost 2,000 British adults surveyed, 71 per cent believed Mr Johnson was doing “badly” in his job – just 23 per cent thought he was doing “well”.
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling politics coverage. Stay tuned as bring you the latest from inside Westminster and beyond.
