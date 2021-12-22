✕ Close Related video: Darts crowd chants ‘Stand up if you hate Boris’ at world championship

The Tories have dipped to their lowest approval rating since Boris Johnson prorogued parliament in 2019 – a move ultimately deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court, a new poll has found.

Mr Johnson’s personal approval ratings are now similar to those faced by Theresa May in the week before she was forced to resign, the YouGov poll, conducted for The Times, suggests.

Labour is enjoying a six-point lead on 36 per cent, according to the figures, while the Tories are down at 30 per cent. Various factors are thought to be at play, including the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, the Conservative Party’s recent loss to the Liberal Democrats in the North Shropshire by-election, and ongoing reports of lockdown-breaching government parties.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police announced last night it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over a complaint, by Green Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, suggesting the force’s handling of allegations about such events at Downing Street last Christmas could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.