✕ Close Boris Johnson rejects calls for tougher Covid plans amid rising cases

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of “selling out” workers by not attempting to end the “firing and rehiring” of staff on reduced terms.

Writing in The Independent, Labour leader Keir Starmer said the pandemic was being used as a “smokescreen” to erode workers’ rights, with 3 million employees told to reapply for their jobs since March last year.

He added that “unscrupulous bosses” were pressuring workers into taking worse pay and conditions.

Mr Starmer’s remarks come ahead of a debate on the issue in parliament on Friday.

Meanwhile, dozens of celebrities - including Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry - have urged the prime minister to make Britain’s asylum system fairer and more compassionate.

In a letter, they told the government to “think again” about its “anti-refugee” Nationality and Borders bill, which in their view seeks to turn away those “in desperate need of safety”.