Boris Johnson news - live: Brussels criticises UK treatment of EU citizens as firms warn over Brexit trade hit

European Commission vice president expresses ‘regret’ at British position as talks rumble on

Tom Batchelor
Tuesday 22 February 2022 08:16
Natalie Elphicke claims traffic jams in Dover are because of Brussels bureaucracy not Brexit

The EU has warned the British government over the treatment of its citizens living in the UK after Brexit talks in Brussels failed to deliver a breakthrough on outstanding issues, including contentious trading arrangements that businesses have warned are costing them millions in lost profits.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice president, met on Monday aiming to reduce red tape associated with the disputed Irish Sea trade rules.

But Mr Sefcovic said that despite intensified negotiations over recent months there had been "neither a breakthrough nor a breakdown", while also raising concern that EU citizens could lose residence status if they did not apply in time to change their status from pre-settled to settled.

He also asked for clarity on whether EU citizens with new resident status had those rights guaranteed under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement or under UK immigration law, and expressed "regret" on the UK position on both issues.

Amid the ongoing fallout for businesses from trade barriers erected with their closest economic partners on the continent, some UK firms have warned that European orders are down more than 80 per cent.

UK and EU to keep talking despite no ‘breakthrough’

The UK and EU have reiterated their determination to find “durable solutions” to the Northern Ireland Protocol after a meeting on the contentious trading arrangements ended without a breakthrough.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic issued a joint statement after taking stock of progress in negotiations to reduce red tape associated with the disputed Irish Sea trade rules.

Talks between the two sides will now continue, but it is anticipated engagement will be more low key in the coming weeks and months, with London and Brussels keen to avoid raising tensions amid the forthcoming Assembly election campaign in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sefcovic said intensified negotiations over recent months to find an agreed settlement, discussions that involved more than 100 meetings, had so far resulted in “neither a breakthrough nor a breakdown”.

