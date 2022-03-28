Boris Johnson news - live: PM likely to hold talks to tackle energy crisis as Labour calls Sunak ‘Mr Tax’
Sunak continues to face flak from across the political spectrum over the rise in cost of living
Prime minister Boris Johnson is to hold talks with senior cabinet ministers to boost the UK's energy security amid rising bills.
The government’s announcement of a strategy on energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reportedly been delayed by a cabinet split on nuclear energy funding, onshore wind and the role of fracking.
There are reportedly major disagreements between the prime minister, the chancellor and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has been branded “Mr Tax” by Labour as the party accused him of “acting in his own interest” in the Spring Statement. The chancellor is reportedly planning a new council tax rebate after initially announcing a £150 refund to help households with sky-high energy costs.
In a stinging attack against the chancellor, senior Conservative MP David Davis said Mr Sunak is "making things worse" for the UK economy.
“What you’re seeing is a Spring Statement driven by headlines. My view of the Treasury’s economic strategy is that there isn’t one,” Mr Davis told LBC on Sunday.
Labour calls Sunak ‘Mr Tax’
Labour branded chancellor Rishi Sunak “Mr Tax” and accused him of “acting in his own interest” rather than those of Britons.
Shadow work and pensions secretary Jon Ashworth gave the nickname to Mr Sunak while warning that pensioners have been “cutting back on hot meals” and “forgoing hot showers” as they cannot afford the cost.
“Rishi Sunak absolutely had more room for manoeuvre in this spring statement and mini-budget, but rather than acting in the interests of the British people, he was playing games,” Mr Ashworth told Sky News.
He added: “I don’t believe that putting 1.3 million people into poverty because you’re imposing a very severe real-terms cut to universal credit, you’re imposing the biggest cut to the pension in 50 years, is fair”.
Richard Wheeler reports.
Rishi Sunak ‘considering further help on bills’ as cost of living fears grow
No 10 said to be ‘panicking’ about rising food and energy bills ahead of May elections
PM to hold talks over tackling energy crisis
Prime minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with senior Cabinet members in a bid to resolve disagreement on ways to boost UK’s energy security amid rising bills.
The cabinet has been spit since chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement, which faced heavy criticism for failing to address the cost of living crisis.
Mr Sunak now faces pressure from Downing Street to sanction spending on new nuclear power and renewables projects, The Guardian reported.
Tory leader accuses Sunak of ‘making economy worse’
Senior Conservative MP David Davis has accused chancellor Rishi Sunak of “making things worse” for the British economy.
He said Mr Sunak and his Treasury team had “no strategy” to deal with the mounting cost of living crisis following the chancellor’s heavily-criticised Spring Statement.
“What you’re seeing is a Spring Statement driven by headlines. My view of the Treasury’s economic strategy is that there isn’t one,” Mr Davis told LBC on Sunday.
Adam Forrest has more.
Rishi Sunak ‘making economy worse’, says senior Tory David Davis
Treasury has ‘no strategy’, says David Davis – amid new fears poorest will miss out on council tax rebate
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to UK politics.
