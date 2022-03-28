✕ Close Sunak ‘making economy worse’, says senior Tory in cost of living row

Prime minister Boris Johnson is to hold talks with senior cabinet ministers to boost the UK's energy security amid rising bills.

The government’s announcement of a strategy on energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reportedly been delayed by a cabinet split on nuclear energy funding, onshore wind and the role of fracking.

There are reportedly major disagreements between the prime minister, the chancellor and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has been branded “Mr Tax” by Labour as the party accused him of “acting in his own interest” in the Spring Statement. The chancellor is reportedly planning a new council tax rebate after initially announcing a £150 refund to help households with sky-high energy costs.

In a stinging attack against the chancellor, senior Conservative MP David Davis said Mr Sunak is "making things worse" for the UK economy.

“What you’re seeing is a Spring Statement driven by headlines. My view of the Treasury’s economic strategy is that there isn’t one,” Mr Davis told LBC on Sunday.