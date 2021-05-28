Boris Johnson news – live: PM welcomes far-right Hungarian leader, as government defends ‘excellent’ Hancock
Follow all the latest developments
The government has insisted it would be “irresponsible” not to build relations with the far-right Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and his government, as Boris Johnson prepares to welcome him to Downing Street on Friday.
It comes as fresh questions were raised about claims that Mr Johnson was furious to find untested patients were sent from hospitals to care homes, after Dominic Cummings alleged that Matt Hancock had promised patients would be tested.
Mr Cummings has “documentary evidence” to back up his allegation that Mr Johnson felt “misled” and feared his health secretary was guilty of “negligence”, according to ITV News.
No 10 said the PM still has “full confidence” in the health secretary. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claimed Mr Hancock’s contribution during the Covid crisis had been “excellent”.
Tory MP worried about ‘lack of clarity’ over Ofcom job re-run
Conservative MP Julian Knight – chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee – said he is concerned about a “lack of clarity” over why the selection process for Ofcom chair is being rerun.
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said he wants a second competition for the role at the media regulator.
Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews.
But reports claim the existing interview panel concluded that Dacre was not suitable for the role after he shared “robust” views during the interview process.
Ex-Mail editor Paul Dacre faces ‘re-run’ in race to be Ofcom chair
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has asked for new interview process
Tory MP worried about ‘lack of clarity’ over Ofcom job re-run
Conservative MP Julian Knight – chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee – said he is concerned about a “lack of clarity” over why the selection process for Ofcom chair is being rerun.
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said he wants a second competition for the role at the media regulator.
Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews.
But reports claim the existing interview panel concluded that Dacre was not suitable for the role after he shared “robust” views during the interview process.
Ex-Mail editor Paul Dacre faces ‘re-run’ in race to be Ofcom chair
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has asked for new interview process
Raab welcomes UN probe into Belarus fight
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has welcomed a UN agency probe to understand what led to the Ryanair flight being diverted to Belarus, allowing a prominent critic of the Lukashenko regime to be arrested.
It comes as it emerged that Russia will allow European flights to arrive and depart via routes that bypass Belarusian airspace, according to the RBC news outlet. Moscow previously denying access to two carriers that skirted Belarus en route to Moscow.
Labour has urged Boris Johnson to take “a robust stance towards the Lukashenko regime in Belarus and Putin’s Russia” when he meets Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban today.
Last year Orban pushed the EU to lift sanctions on ally Belarus.
Dominic Raab welcomes probe into ‘grave violation’ that led to Belarus flight diversion
Foreign Office says plane was grounded ‘on the basis of a false bomb scare’ to arrest opposition journalist
‘I’m standing against Starmer’: Galloway enters by-election
Former Respect party MP George Galloway has announced he is running in the forthcoming Batley and Spen by-election – with the explicit aim of ousting Keir Starmer as Labour leader.
The troublemaking leftist said he’s standing as a candidate for the Workers Party of Britain in the poll on 1 July.
In a video posted on his social media feeds, filmed at Batley bus station, Galloway said: “I’m standing against Keir Starmer ... So, if for whatever reason you think that the current leader of the Labour Party needs to be replaced, I’m your man.”
Labour insiders fear he could split some of the vote needed for candidate Kim Leadbeater – the sister of Jo Cox – who was selected as Labour’s candidate earlier this week.
Protective ring? ‘Not the case,’ says care home chief
The chief executive of the UK’s largest charity care home provider has said “all support was taken away” from care homes in the first wave of the pandemic.
Sam Monaghan, head of MHA said it was “not the case” the government had thrown a “protective ring” around care homes, following the accusations made by Dominic Cummings against Matt Hancock.
He told Times Radio: “We were saying right from the get-go we need testing in order that we can best isolate residents who may have contracted the virus, and to ensure that staff who have got the virus aren’t in work.
“But we could not get the testing, and certainly we couldn’t get proper routine testing till late May, early June.”
He added: “Rather than actually having a protective ring it felt like all the supports that we needed were just being taken away.”
Most people think Hancock should quit, poll suggests
The latest YouGov poll suggests more people than not think Matt Hancock should resign.
Some 36 per cent said that he should quit, 31 per cent said he should stay – and another third said that they did not know.
Four in ten people said they had followed Dominic Cummings claims about Hancock, Boris Johnson and the government.
Minister defends ‘excellent’ Hancock over care homes
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was asked whether it was wrong for Matt Hancock to say that a protective ring was thrown around care homes when testing capacity was not sufficient to do so.
He told Times Radio: “I think Matt was very clear that he would try and build the capacity, the testing capacity, and he was very successful in that.
“He was also a very key figure in the vaccine rollout, which has also been successful. So I think Matt’s contribution has been excellent.”
Kwarteng has stressed the “difficult situation” Hancock was in while tackling the pandemic.
“I know that he worked really hard and very few people - if anyone - worked as hard as he did and he was very committed to saving lives,” he told Sky News.
“Now, he said what he said, I fully believe him but we’ll have an inquiry and that will iron out all these facts.”
PM’s meeting with Orban ‘absolutely right,’ says minister
Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted it would be “irresponsible” not to build relations with the far-right leader Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government.
Labour has highlighted Orban’s scapegoating of minorities, including decrying “Muslim invaders”, using antisemitic tropes in political campaigns, and undermining democracy.
“We have to speak to all sorts of people, all sorts of leaders across the world whose values we don’t necessarily share,” he told Sky News on Friday morning.
“I think Viktor Orban’s views on migrants are things that I would not endorse in any way. Having said that I think we have to engage with the EU, he’s an EU leader, Hungary is an EU country, we’re part of the EU”.
He added: “In this post-Brexit world I think it’s absolutely right for us to be building bilateral relations with countries in the former EU, I think it’s completely reasonable to do that.”
‘Irresponsible’ not to build relations with Viktor Orbán’s Hungarian government, cabinet minister says
Kwasi Kwarteng insist he does not ‘endorse’ right-wing leader’s views on migrants
Cummings ‘has documentary evidence about Hancock’
Dominic Cummings has “documentary evidence” to back up his allegation that Boris Johnson felt “misled” and feared his health secretary was guilty of “negligence”, according to ITV News.
Robert Peston claims that the documents show that Hancock was summoned to a meeting at No 10 on 4 May last year over potentially infected Covid patients being sent from hospitals into care homes.
Citing sources, the ITV presenter says the documents show there was fear among top officials at No 10 about Hancock’s “negligence” (and the word “negligence” is said to be in the documents).
Does Dominic Cummings have ‘documentary evidence’ on Matt Hancock? – your daily politics briefing
The former No 10 adviser is said to have documents showing Boris Johnson’s anger at his health secretary over the care home debacle, writes Adam Forrest
Johnson still has ‘full confidence’ in Hancock, says No 10
Boris Johnson still has “full confidence” in Matt Hancock, according to a statement put out by Downing Street last night.
The PM initially declined to respond when asked if he backed the health secretary to continue in the role, but Downing Street made clear Hancock still had full backing.
The health secretary has denied Dominic Cummings’ allegations he had repeatedly lied to colleagues as “unsubstantiated,” adding: “I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.”
He also denied he had angered the PM by promising that hospital patients were tested for Covid before being discharged into care homes.
“My recollection of events is that I committed to delivering testing for people going into care homes, when we could do it.” Without huge capacity “it wasn’t possible” to test everyone, he said.
Hancock denies promising Boris Johnson patients would be tested for Covid before discharge into care homes
Health secretary says commitment was only to put testing policy in place, which took time
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies