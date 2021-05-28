✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

The government has insisted it would be “irresponsible” not to build relations with the far-right Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and his government, as Boris Johnson prepares to welcome him to Downing Street on Friday.

It comes as fresh questions were raised about claims that Mr Johnson was furious to find untested patients were sent from hospitals to care homes, after Dominic Cummings alleged that Matt Hancock had promised patients would be tested.

Mr Cummings has “documentary evidence” to back up his allegation that Mr Johnson felt “misled” and feared his health secretary was guilty of “negligence”, according to ITV News.

No 10 said the PM still has “full confidence” in the health secretary. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claimed Mr Hancock’s contribution during the Covid crisis had been “excellent”.