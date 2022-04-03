Boris Johnson news - live: Cummings calls PM ‘sociopathic narcissist’ as fines ‘given to leaving do attendees’
Former senior aide says Boris Johnson was trying to protect himself and wife Carrie after partygate scandal
Dominic Cummings has branded Boris Johnson a “sociopathic narcissist” after accusing him of encouraging attacks on junior civil servants over the Partygate scandal to protect himself and his wife, Carrie.
In his latest blog post, the prime minister’s former senior aide claims senior officials had “turned a blind eye” to Mr Johnson’s behaviour.
His latest claims come after fixed penalty notices were issued to staff who broke lockdown rules.
On Friday, Downing Street officials received an email saying they were being fined £50 for attending parties, just days after the Met Police announced they were handing out the notices.
According to The Telegraph, a leaving do for a Downing Street private secretary was the first party where attendees have received fines.
Kwarteng: Community consent must lead any decision on fracking or onshore wind
Any decision on the role of fracking and onshore wind in the Government’s energy strategy will be made with a “large measure of local consent”, the Business Secretary has said.
Speaking ahead of the expected release of the strategy on Thursday, Kwasi Kwarteng told the Sunday Telegraph that local opposition to either option will be taken into account.
“The thing with onshore wind and with fracking is that it has to be community consent,” he said.
“We don’t live in a totalitarian country where the Government, the man or woman in Whitehall, can say ‘Right, we’re going to do this’, without some large measure of consent from local communities. And in both of those technologies, frankly, there has been considerable local opposition.
“That doesn’t mean to say we’re shutting the door on both, but it does mean that any movement has to have a large measure of local consent.”
He added that, while he would be comfortable living next to a set of wind turbines, that would not overrule any local dissent.
“It’s not up to me, it doesn’t matter what I think,” he said.
“If there’s a plan in a particular community, it’s what they think that matters. It’s not my aesthetic preference that’s going to determine it.”
