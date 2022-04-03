PM encouraged media attacks on junior civil servants (EPA)

Dominic Cummings has branded Boris Johnson a “sociopathic narcissist” after accusing him of encouraging attacks on junior civil servants over the Partygate scandal to protect himself and his wife, Carrie.

In his latest blog post, the prime minister’s former senior aide claims senior officials had “turned a blind eye” to Mr Johnson’s behaviour.

His latest claims come after fixed penalty notices were issued to staff who broke lockdown rules.

On Friday, Downing Street officials received an email saying they were being fined £50 for attending parties, just days after the Met Police announced they were handing out the notices.

According to The Telegraph, a leaving do for a Downing Street private secretary was the first party where attendees have received fines.