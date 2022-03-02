Boris Johnson news – live: Nato intervention ‘not on the agenda’ despite Putin’s ‘evil’ invasion, PM insists
PM visits Estonia amid fears Baltic states could be targeted by Putin if Ukraine war successful
Nato intervention in Ukraine is “not on the agenda” and “is not being contemplated by any member”, Boris Johnson has stressed, despite the “evil” of Vladimir Putin’s war on Russia’s sovereign neighbour.
Speaking in Poland and Estonia as he visits Nato allies on day six of the war in Ukraine, the prime minister accused Mr Putin of wanting to “overthrow the Cold War order” and destroy the vision of a “free Europe”.
He added: “I cannot think of a time in international affairs when the difference between right and wrong, between good and bad, between good and evil, has been so obvious.”
Earlier, Dominic Raab, Mr Johnson’s deputy and justice secretary, warned that the Russian president could resort to “even more barbaric” tactics if his forces continue to meet resistance.
Meanwhile, Priti Patel faces increasing pressure to do more to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the chaos. The home secretary said the government is “absolutely working on” the possibility of helping Ukrainian refugees come to the UK, despite ruling out a visa waiver for those fleeing the conflict.
British Gas owner to exit Russian gas supply contracts
British Gas owner Centrica has said it will exit its gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, including Gazprom following the invasion of Ukraine, my colleague Adam Forrest reports.
Chris O’Shea, chief executive officer of Centrica, said: “We intend to exit our gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts … We are working through the details of how best to do this. Additionally, we will ensure we are compliant with all relevant sanctions.”
It follows significant pressure from the government, with BP and Shell also moving to sever their ties to Russia.
Sir David Amess posthumously honoured as Southend-on-Sea receives city status
Prince Charles has formally presented Southend with the Letters Patent which grant it city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess.
Sir David, who had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997, was stabbed last October during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
The 69-year-old, who had campaigned to make Southend-on-Sea a city, was posthumously made the first freeman of the new city in a ceremony on Tuesday.
MPs awarded £2,200 pay rise as Britain faces cost of living squeeze
The watchdog governing MPs’ pay has decided to increase the salary of the UK’s elected representatives by £2,200 from next month, my colleague Adam Forrest reports.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) said basic pay would rise from £81,932 to £84,144 in April – a move like to spark outrage given the cost of living squeeze faced by millions of families.
The annual increase to MPs’ salaries will be 2.7 per cent, the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees, following a two-year freeze in the wake of the Covid crisis.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out about a pay rise for MPs this April – saying recently that it “shouldn’t go ahead” given the severe cost of living squeeze facing the public.
Here is this update from the foreign secretary, who has been in Geneva today:
After a mass walkout from the UN Human Rights Council as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke earlier, Liz Truss had said his statement was “full of disinformation” and did not deserve the attention of other members.
In Estonia, Boris Johnson joined his defence secretary in contradicting Ms Truss’s comments on Sunday that she “absolutely” supports individuals who want to travel from the UK to Estonia to help the country defend against Russia’s invasion.
“The UK is not actively doing such a thing ... we have laws in our country about international conflicts and how they must be conducted,” the prime minister said.
Boris Johnson warns Putin could look to ‘Grozny-fy’ Ukraine’s capital
Speaking with ITV News about what he predicts Vladimir Putin may do next, Boris Johnson said: “I think that he’s gone into a cul-de-sac and it’s very difficult for him to back out, and that’s the problem we’ve got.”
In a reference to Russia’s devastating assault on the capital of Chechnya at the turn of the millennium, Mr Johnson continued: “If you’re sitting where he is, his only instinct is going to be to double down and to try and ‘Grozny-fy’ Kyiv, if you know what I mean.
“And to reduce it to [rubble], and I think that that would be an unalterable moral humanitarian catastrophe and I hope he doesn’t do that. I hope he has the wisdom to see that there must be a better way forward but what he’s got to do is to disengage, with the column of tanks, 40km long going towards Kyiv, he needs to put those tanks into reverse or turn them round and that is the number one thing.”
Boris Johnson speaks with Nato troops in Estonia
Boris Johnson has told Nato troops the world enjoyed “greater peace and security because you are on the front line of our collective Western defence”.
Making impromptu remarks to troops gathered at the Tapa army base in Estonia, he said: “I think what you're doing is fundamental for the safety, security of all of our nations, but also of our values – freedom, democracy, independent sovereign nations. That's what we believe in, that's what Nato sticks up for.”
The prime minister met serving personnel alongside his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.
He joked that Ms Kallas had told him British troops were “behaving particularly well”, to which Ms Kallas told Mr Johnson they should “keep it that way”.
When Mr Johnson asked the gathered troops who liked Tapa, he was met with muted cheers. When he asked who liked Tallinn, there was no audible reply.
UK financial watchdog inadvertently ‘advertising money launderers to kleptocrats’, peer claims
A Labour former defence minister has urged the Financial Conduct Authority to remove a list of “non-complying cryptoasset dealers” from its website – which he alleged is effectively “advertising money launderers to crooks and kleptocrats” who could use cryptocurrencies to avoid sanctions against Russia.
Speaking in the House of Lords, Lord Browne of Ladyton said: “It is certain that cryptocurrency will be used extensively to at least attempt to avoid these sanctions. There's no question about that. So for the second day in a row, can I try to persuade a minister to get the Financial Conduct Authority ... to remove the list of non-complying cryptoasset dealers from their website?
“It is advertising money launderers to crooks and kleptocrats. Can it please be removed? There are 220 of them. It's not just the names, their websites and sometimes mobile phone numbers are there."
Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad agreed that cryptocurrencies can provide “an opportunity to actually weave a way out of some of the sanctions” and said he would “respond with more detail in due course”.
Tory MP Adam Holloway ‘should not have travelled to Ukraine’, says No 10
A 56-year-old Tory MP on the foreign affairs select committee, Adam Holloway, has been criticised by Downing Street for travelling to Ukraine against his own government’s advice.
The former soldier and ITN reporter has appeared on GB News after crossing into war-struck Ukraine from south-east Poland, describing “extraordinary scenes” of traffic jams full of people trying to flee Ukraine, also reporting on refugees taking shelter inside a McDonald’s on the Polish side of the border.
Boris Johnson’s spokesman said he was not aware of Mr Holloway’s trip to Ukraine but said “our advice applies to everyone”, adding: “He should certainly not travel to Ukraine.”
My colleague Adam Forrest has the full report here:
