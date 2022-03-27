Boris Johnson news - live: Schools told to teach 32.5 hours a week or more as ‘new council tax rebate planned’
The government has not made new money available to fund the increase in teaching time
Schools will be told to provide at least 32.5 hours of teaching a week under a new plan announced by education secretary Nadhim Zahawi.
The Department for Education’s new minimum would be the equivalent of a school day lasting from 8.45am to 3.15pm.
Most primary and secondary schools already offer a 32.5-hour week, but ministers say there are “discrepancies” that they say need to be abolished by 2023 in “levelling-up” plans to increase numeracy and literacy rates.
The Schools White Paper will set out the new minimum requirement when it is published tomorrow. But the government has not made any new money available to fund the increase in teaching hours.
Meanwhile, chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning a new council tax rebate after his spring statement failed to lessen fears over the cost of living crisis.
Intially, he had announced a £150 council tax rebate to help households with sky-high energy costs – as prices are set to rise by more than 50 per cent from next week.
UK will ‘blow’ its net zero climate target with new North Sea drilling sites, analysis reveals
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new push for oil and gas, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will “blow” the UK’s net zero climate target, analysis has revealed.
The plans to approve six new North Sea drilling sites are estimated to generate the equivalent of 420 million barrels of oil and produce 205 tonnes of CO2 emissions, the equivalednt of almost half of the UK’s yearly total emissions.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak ‘planning new council tax rebate’
Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a new council tax rebate amid backlash over his recent spring statement.
Earlier this week, the chancellor’s package of tax and duty cuts was widely criticised for not going far enough to help households in the cost of living crisis.
Initially, Mr Sunak had announced a £150 council tax rebate to help households with energy costs – that are set to rise by more than half from next week.
On Friday, the energy price cap will jump from about £1,300 to nearly £2,000, and could rise again to £3,000 in October.
Mr Sunak is considering another multibillion-pound package to help with the autumn surge in fuel costs, The Times reported.
