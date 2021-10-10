Boris Johnson news – live: EU ending sausage war won’t fix Northern Ireland Brexit protocol, Lord Frost says
The European Union has been asked to go further than removing its ban on British sausages to resolve a Northern Ireland Protocol dispute.
Brexit minister Lord Frost is to make a speech in Lisbon on Tuesday in which he will call for “significant” changes to the post-Brexit agreement he negotiated, including to the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.
His warning will come a day before the EU is expected to produce plans to resolve issues with the protocol, which has led to economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain.
Brussels is likely to propose that chilled meats can continue crossing the Irish Sea from Britain after the end of current grace periods, in a move to end the so-called sausage wars.
But Lord Frost will use his speech to warn that compromises must go far further, and that the EU “needs to show ambition and willingness to tackle the fundamental issues at the heart of the protocol head on.”
Lord Frost will also share a new legal text with the European Commission to propose the “foundation” for a new protocol to support the Good Friday Agreement.
France says UK has paid it ‘not one Euro’ to stop migrant crossings
None of the £54 million the UK promised France to help support efforts to stop migrant crossings has been paid.
Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said “not one euro has been paid”, following his visit to Dunkirk yesterday.
Home secretary Priti Patel recently threatened to withhold the funding unless more people were stopped from reaching the UK.
The call came as a charity which observes migrants arriving in small boats across the English Channel said the consequences of using controversial pushback tactics could be “horrific”.
Kim Bryan from Channel Rescue said in the last two weeks her group had spotted, from the cliffs of Dover, Border Force officials practising a pushback using jet-skis.
She told BBC Breakfast on Sunday: “These boats are incredibly flimsy. Just the wash from jet-skis going around them in the first place could cause them to capsize.”
The Home Office’s permanent secretary, Matthew Rycroft, last month said only a “small proportion” of boats could legally be turned back towards France using the tactics.
It comes after a large number of people are thought to have succeeded in reaching the UK on Friday by the small boats.
House price hikes as much as triple the local average salary
Homes are earning more than the people who live in them in huge swathes of England, new Labour Party analysis seen by The Independent found.
In 40 per cent of the country, the average annual growth in domestic property prices last year outstripped the total average wage in the area by as much as two or three times.
Labour housing spokesperson Lucy Powell said the figures were proof that the link between hard work and a stable home has been broken, after 11 years of a Conservative government which claims to support home-ownership.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports
House price rises outstrip salaries in huge swathes of country
Exclusive: Property price hikes over 12 months as much as two or three times local average wage, finds Labour research
Pharmacists to be given right to prescribe drugs
Pharmacists will be given the right to write prescriptions under plans reportedly being considered by health secretary Sajid Javid.
Last month he promised the government will “do a lot more” to ensure GPs see more patients face-to-face following complaints from the public.
The proposals would see more prescriptions provided through pharmacies and hospitals for routine illnesses to allow doctors more time to see patients in person, according to The Sunday Times.
GPs will also reportedly be able to pass off bureaucratic processes such as providing supporting medical evidence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency over a patient’s fitness to drive.
The plans are expected to include sanctions for doctors who do not increase the number of face-to-face appointments with patients, the paper added.
Boris swaps Downing Street for luxury villa
The Prime Minister is reportedly on a week-long holiday on the Costa del Sol.
Boris Johnson left Britain on Friday and is reportedly staying in a luxury villa – between Marbella and Benahavis – in southern Spain.
It was not clear whether his wife Carrie and son Wilfred were with him.
Liam James has all the details
Boris Johnson heads on holiday to Costa del Sol
PM away for a week in southern Spain
Energy price cap a ‘non-negotiable for me,’ says Kwarteng
The energy price cap will remain in place, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says as he rejects demands from suppliers to remove it.
He said that keeping the cap in place this winter is “non-negotiable for me” after some firms lobbied for an increase to prevent collapses due to the energy crisis.
But Mr Kwarteng did not set out any additional support for struggling businesses, after bosses and some Tory MPs called for help to prevent them from going bust while wholesale prices of natural gas reached record highs.
Mr Kwarteng sought to reassure the public of “the safety net that we have in place to shield consumers from instant price hikes this Christmas, and ensure everyone gets the supply they need”.
“Despite some pushing me to lift the cap, I am absolutely clear it is here to stay and will remain at the same level throughout winter,” he wrote in the Sunday Express.
“Keeping this protection in place is non-negotiable for me.”
Some energy firms have said the cap is not “fit for purpose” and called for reforms and emergency support to prevent collapses, which will also burden costs on the taxpayer.
Good morning, welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s political stories.
