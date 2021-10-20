✕ Close Boris Johnson says private sector 'trillions' key to tackling climate crisis

Campaigners have expressed anger following reports George Eustice, the environment secretary, recommended MPs reject almost all changes made to the Environment Bill by the House of Lords, which are to be debated by in the Commons this afternoon.

The amendments included greater protection for ancient woodland and strengthening powers of the proposed new independent watchdog, the Office for Environmental Protection.

Ministers previously said they wanted the legislation passed before the Cop26 climate summit, which begins on 31 October, leading to reports peers may opt to exert leverage by threatening to delay the Bill. However, the government said it would bring forward its own changes to demonstrate “global leadership” before the conference in Glasgow.

Greener UK, a coalition of 12 environmental groups including Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, described the news as “hugely disappointing”, with Green Alliance accusing the government of being “determined to pass a bill that will see weaker domestic protections for people and nature”.

Elsewhere, justice secretary Dominic Raab will publish new sentencing guidelines today to raise the minimum prison sentence for terror plotters to 14 years. It comes as police continue to question Ali Harbi Ali, 25, over the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess last week. Ali has been detained under the Terrorism Act.

Follow our live coverage below