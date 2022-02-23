✕ Close Related video: Johnson suggests Britons should learn from Germany and stay off work when sick

Labour’s Angela Rayner has branded the prime minister an “embarrassment” after a leak suggested he and all No 10 staff being questioned over lockdown-busting parties were doing so under police caution.

It makes Boris Johnson the first UK prime minister to be questioned in this way, with the newly-surfaced copy of Scotland Yard’s questionnaire showing recipients were asked if they have a “reasonable excuse” for attending any of the 12 gatherings under investigation.

According to a copy of the document, published by ITV News on Tuesday night, people filling it in are informed at the outset that they have an opportunity to provide “a written statement under caution”. It is also shown to include the police caution: “You do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something which you subsequently rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.”

Speaking to the broadcaster last night, Ms Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, said: “This is an embarrassment that for the first time in UK history we have a prime minister interviewed under police caution.”