Labour’s Angela Rayner has branded the prime minister an “embarrassment” after a leak suggested he and all No 10 staff being questioned over lockdown-busting parties were doing so under police caution.
It makes Boris Johnson the first UK prime minister to be questioned in this way, with the newly-surfaced copy of Scotland Yard’s questionnaire showing recipients were asked if they have a “reasonable excuse” for attending any of the 12 gatherings under investigation.
According to a copy of the document, published by ITV News on Tuesday night, people filling it in are informed at the outset that they have an opportunity to provide “a written statement under caution”. It is also shown to include the police caution: “You do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something which you subsequently rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.”
Speaking to the broadcaster last night, Ms Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, said: “This is an embarrassment that for the first time in UK history we have a prime minister interviewed under police caution.”
Experts fear leaked questionnaire shows Met probe ‘not thorough’
There has been some interesting commentary around the leaked Met Police questionnaire, most of which judges that detectives have fashioned an overly simplistic list of questions that gives recipients too much wiggle room.
Paul Brand, ITV’s UK editor, who broke the story last night, laid out some of the key takes last night.
One of them, by criminal law barrister Andrew Keogh, is that questionnaire itself “suggests that this is not a thorough investigation” by the Met.
Mr Keogh told ITV the questions posed are “as basic as you can possibly imagine them to be”.
Another, by former Met Police chief superintendent Dal Babu echoes that sentiment:
Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday 23 February
Here’s a list of the sessions scheduled to take place in Westminster today.
House of Commons
11.30am Women and equalities questions
12pm Prime Minister’s Questions
12.40pm A 10-minute rule motion on Energy Pricing (Off Gas Grid Households)
Labour-led Opposition Day Debates
A short debate on support for levelling up rural communities in Cumbria
House of Lords
3pm Oral questions
3.34pm Refugees (Family Reunion) Bill - committee stage
Age Assurance (Minimum Standards) Bill - committee stage
Elections Bill - second reading
Passenger, Crew and Service Information (Civil Penalties) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 - motions to approve and regret
Johnson ‘first PM to be questioned under caution’ over Partygate
Boris Johnson has become the first prime minister to be questioned under caution by police, a leaked copy of Scotland Yard’s Partygate questionnaire for Downing Street staff suggests.
As part of its investigation into allegations of 12 events in breach of coronavirus rules – six of which Mr Johnson is reported to have attended – the Metropolitan Police has sent questionnaires to all those suspected of rule-breaking.
According to a copy of the documents, published by ITV News on Tuesday night, recipients are informed at the outset that they have an opportunity to provide “a written statement under caution”. It also appears to tell recipients they “do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something which you later rely on in court”, and advises them to “ensure the caution is read and understand prior to any answers to questions being provided”.
Good morning
Hello, Sam Hancock here, welcome to another day of The Independent’s live UK politics coverage.
It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) at 12pm. We’ll bring you live updates from that when it gets going.
Elsewhere, Boris Johnson is under fire after a version of the Met Police questionnaire he was forced to answer was leaked, revealing the PM was questioned under caution.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest.
