Conservatives face ‘death of 1,000 cuts’, David Davis warns
A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.
William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”
The sensational accusation comes as an inquiry into parties held at No 10 during lockdown is said to have found an email central to establishing if the PM “lied to parliament” over his knowledge of one specific event – held on 20 May 2020, in the Downing Street garden – after his former adviser Dominic Cummings claimed Mr Johnson knew “full well” it was a social event.
Sue Gray, who is conducting the investigation, is poised to quiz the senior official who sent the email – warning the PM’s aide Martin Reynolds to scrap the “bring your own booze” event – according to a report by ITV News.
Tory MPs appear to have differing accounts of ‘blackmail’ claims
As sources told ITV News’ Anushka Asthana:
Reeves turns attention to Labour’s economical approach
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has used a speech in Bury to reiterate the party’s approach on the economy.
“The choice ahead of our country is this: Another Lost Decade of low growth, high taxes, and a deepening cost of living crisis,” she said.
“Or a contract between British government and the British people, a national effort to build a stronger economy, more resilient public services - and prosperity felt in every part of Britain.”
Though there was little new policy meat in the speech, Reeves was introduced by defecting ex-Tory MP Christian Wakeford, who told the audience: “Only Labour are coming up with solutions”.
Key email proving PM’s aide was warned to cancel party ‘found’
An email central to the charge that Boris Johnson “lied to parliament” over the No 10 garden party he attended has been found by the inquiry, it is believed.
Sue Gray is also poised to quiz the senior official who sent the email – warning the prime minister’s aide Martin Reynolds to scrap the “bring your own booze” event – the official has said.
He will tell the partygate inquiry head that Mr Reynolds “immediately came to his office after receipt of the email and asked him why the party should be cancelled”, ITV News has reported.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more:
Key email proving PM’s top aide was ‘warned’ to cancel No 10 party ‘found by inquiry’
Sue Gray poised to quiz official who urged Martin Reynolds to scrap ‘bring your own booze’ gathering
No 10: ‘Up to Sue Gray’ to probe PM’s Chequers to London commute during lockdown
Over to Downing Street now, where the PM’s spokesman has said it is for Sue Gray to decide whether she will expand her investigation to cover Boris Johnson’s decision to commute between Chequers and No 10 during March 2020.
“The terms of reference already allow for the investigation team to consider matters they deem are relevant or worthy of further examination,” the official spokesman said.
Downing Street has repeatedly said the decision to go to Chequers in the early days of the pandemic was because it was safer for Mr Johnson’s pregnant then-fiancee Carrie Symonds.
She was “acting in line with clinical advice to reduce contact, given the nature of Downing Street and how it operates”.
“The prime minister was commuting to work to lead the coronavirus response,” the spokesman added.
‘Totally unacceptable’ if MPs being threatened - Reeves
The criticism doesn’t stop there. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says it would be “totally unacceptable” if MPs are found to have been blackmailed or intimidated by the government.
Speaking in Bury, which saw its Tory MP defect to the Labour Party yesterday, she said: “A government must govern in the national interest, not in its narrow party interests, and if this is a way that the Conservatives think they can get through this crisis, then they need to think again.
“The people of this country are looking on in dismay and disgust that it is one rule for those at the top and another for everyone else, and this is just another example of that.”
Watch: William Wragg alleges 'blackmail' against Tory MPs plotting against Boris Johnson
Whips must not ‘intimidate’ MPs, says speaker
Our politics reporter Adam Forrest has the following:
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said warned whips it would be a “contempt” to obstruct MPs in doing their duties by trying to “intimidate” them.
He noted “serious allegations” have been made by Tory MP William Wragg before offering general guidance to MPs given he has yet had a chance to study the specific details.
Sir Lindsay told MPs: “Those who work for them are not above the criminal law. The investigation of allegedly criminal conduct is a matter for the police and decisions about prosecution are for the CPS. It will be wrong of me to interfere with such matters.
“While the whipping system is long-established, it is of course a contempt to obstruct members in the discharge of their duty or to attempt to intimidate a member in their parliamentary conduct by threats.”
No 10 has reverted to ‘thuggish tactics’ to save PM, SNP claims
The SNP’s Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald MP said the claim of intimidation, blackmail and threats towards Tory backbenchers who may have backed calls for a confidence vote are “serious, dangerous and must be investigated”.
She added: “In a desperate attempt to save his crumbling premiership, Johnson and his team have turned to thuggish tactics of threats to pressure MPs.”
Big dogs are ‘absolutely splendid’, says Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg has joked ex-Tory MP Christian Wakford’s defection to the Labour benches – saying he had used strong language about his “now socialist friends” that would make him “blush to repeat”.
Asked about ‘Operation Big Dog’ – the No 10 plan to save Mr Johnson – Mr Rees-Mogg said: “As regards big dogs, I think they are absolutely splendid.”
“I got a dog from my daughter a couple of years ago. I was keen on an Irish wolfhound … We ended up with cocker spaniel, which is also an absolute delight.”
Brexit: UK-Australia trade deal ‘as one-sided as the Ashes’ thrashing, Tory MP tells ministers
The post-Brexit trade deal Boris Johnson’s government struck with Australia is as “one-sided” as the recent Ashes cricket contest, a Conservative MP has told ministers.
Tory MP Neil Hudson said he was worried that British farmers could be undercut and “undermined” by the import of cheap Australian meat.
“Free trade agreements should be fair to both partners,” he said the Commons. “The Australian FTA, dare I say it – like the Ashes cricket series – is a bit one-sided in favour of Australia.”
Our politics reporter Adam Forrest has more below:
UK-Australia trade deal ‘as one-sided as the Ashes’, says Tory MP
Questions raised about deal struck in December, as talks with US on steel tariffs begin
