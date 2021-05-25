✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

Boris Johnson’s comments about women wearing the burka gave the impression that the Tories were “insensitive to Muslim communities”, a review into Islamophobia in the party has found.

Several witnesses told the independent investigation that Mr Johnson’s comparison between women wearing the burka and “bank robbers” was “discriminatory and unacceptable”.

The inquiry criticised the Conservatives for failing to investigate racism, with two-thirds of complaints relating to anti-Muslim discrimination. “Anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem within the party,” the report’s conclusions said.