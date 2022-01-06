Boris Johnson news - live: PM ‘said he failed to share flat refurb messages because he changed phone number’
Boris Johnson reportedly told a Whitehall investigation into the Downing Street flat refurbishment that he didn’t hand over crucial text messages sent to a party donor because he “had a new phone number”.
In December, the prime minister was accused of misleading Lord Geidt, the peer who oversaw the inquiry into the redecoration of the number 10 flat.
It emerged then that Boris Johnson had sent Whatsapp messages directly to Tory donor Lord Brownlow, something Lord Geidt had not been told about.
The prime minister has now reportedly tried to explain this omission by saying that he had changed his mobile phone number, according to the Financial Times.
The news comes as Mr Johnson faces pressure to act on rising energy prices.
Ministers have concluded that “something needs to be done” about the soaring cost of energy, according to Sky news.
Households will likely see a big hike in energy bills on April 1 due to a predicted rise in the price cap.
This coincides with an increase in national insurance tax, and also comes as the cost of day-to-day living becomes more expensive.
Michael Gove’s ex-wife says she wanted to ‘stop him becoming prime minister'
Michael Gove’s ex-wife Sarah Vine has said that she wanted to stop him from being prime minister, adding: “I can’t think of anything worse”.
She told Tatler magazine that Mr Gove’s “only mistress” was his political career. She said: “The mistress wins in the end. It’s all about making sure she is happy”.
Boris Johnson said his Downing Street flat was ‘a bit of a tip’, according to reports
Boris Johnson allegedly described his Downing Street flat as a “bit of a tip” in a plea for refurbishment cash, The Sun has reported.
His texts to Conservative donor Lord Brownlow reportedly show the pair discussing the funding of the PM’s Number 10 flat redecoration
Lord Brownlow allegedly told Mr Johnson in November 2020 that a trust he was setting up to fund the works wouldn’t be ready until the New Year.
Lord Brownlow then told the PM that paying for the decorations would be a “doddle” and that workmen could “crack on” with the job, The Sun reported.
The paper reported that Lord Brownlow appears not to have told Mr Johnson that the trust was never set up and Brownlow paid for everything himself.
Europe must ‘reduce dependence on Russian gas’, says Truss
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said that Europe must “reduce dependence on Russian gas”.
In a statement to the Commons, Ms Truss warned that russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a “massive strategic mistake” and would “come at a severe cost”.
She told MPs: “The UK is working with our partners on these sanctions, including high-impact measures targeting the Russian financial sector and individuals.”
She also said that Europe “must reduce its dependence on Russian gas” – saying she was working with allies to highlight the risks of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
Ms Truss said she would join a meeting of Nato ministers on Friday, and would visit Kyiv later this month.
Why did Boris Johnson change his phone number?
It emerged in April last year that the prime minister’s mobile phone number had been published online for the past 15 years.
Mr Johnson was reportedly urged to change his number by top civil servant Simon Case.
Reacting to the news at the time, former national security adviser Lord Ricketts said it would be in Mr Johnson’s “own interest to be much more digitally secure than seems to be the case now”.
Boris Johnson reportedly blames phone number change for not handing over crucial flat refurb messages
Boris Johnson has reportedly claimed that he did not disclose key messages relating to the Downing Street flat refurbishment because he had a new phone number.
The prime minister had been under investigation by Lord Geidt over how he funded the renovations of the Number 10 flat.
It was revealed at the end of last year that Mr Johnson had not disclosed messages to that investigation which showed he had been in direct contact with donor Lord Brownlow.
Now one government insider has told the Financial Times: “The prime minister has told Geidt that he did not see the Whatsapp messages because he changed his phone number.”
Robert Jenrick MP says court’s Colston statue verdict ‘undermines rule of law'
Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick MP has criticised the courts after four anti-racism protesters who toppled a slave trader’s statue were found to have committed no crime.
Mr Jenrick said the decision, made by a jury, would “undermine the rule of law”.
The statue of Edward Colston was pulled down during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol.
Jacob Rees-Mogg 'called for halt to national insurance hike’
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg reportedly called for the planned £12billion national insurance rise to be scrapped in yesterday’s cabinet meeting.
When asked by Labour at Business Questions whether he called for the hike to be halted, Mr Rees-Mogg side-stepped the question.
Instead he said Labour were only able to call for cuts to taxes because the UK had left the EU.
Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “Perhaps he turns out to be more socialist than he has hitherto let on. Given that, according to the Financial Times, he is now asking his own Government to scrap the National Insurance tax rise, something we have been calling for since it was announced... I wonder - is he about to cross the floor? There is space.”
He replied: “She thinks that I may be converted to her way of thinking. I think this is wishful thinking, it has to be said, because as her question went on and on it became clearer and clearer that not only is she now referring to taxpayers’ money - a good Tory principle, we always call it taxpayers’ money because we recognise there is no money from anywhere else - but also she is becoming Eurosceptic.
“She has become a staunch Brexiteer because the only way our socialist friends can advocate cutting VAT on fuel is by having left the European Union. If we were still in the megalithic state that she used to so campaign for... we would not be able to cut VAT on fuel.”
PM reportedly considering new measures to tackle rising energy bills
Boris Johnson is reportedly considering new measures to tackle the rising cost of energy bills.
In April, the energy price cap is likely to rise significantly putting further pressure on household finances.
The cap limits the amount that suppliers can charge and is currently set at £1,277.
