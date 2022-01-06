✕ Close Jacob Rees-Mogg sidesteps Labour questions about National Insurance hike

Boris Johnson reportedly told a Whitehall investigation into the Downing Street flat refurbishment that he didn’t hand over crucial text messages sent to a party donor because he “had a new phone number”.

In December, the prime minister was accused of misleading Lord Geidt, the peer who oversaw the inquiry into the redecoration of the number 10 flat.

It emerged then that Boris Johnson had sent Whatsapp messages directly to Tory donor Lord Brownlow, something Lord Geidt had not been told about.

The prime minister has now reportedly tried to explain this omission by saying that he had changed his mobile phone number, according to the Financial Times.

The news comes as Mr Johnson faces pressure to act on rising energy prices.

Ministers have concluded that “something needs to be done” about the soaring cost of energy, according to Sky news.

Households will likely see a big hike in energy bills on April 1 due to a predicted rise in the price cap.

This coincides with an increase in national insurance tax, and also comes as the cost of day-to-day living becomes more expensive.