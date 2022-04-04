Boris Johnson news - live: PM not among first 20 fined for Partygate, as No 10 refuses to admit law was broken
Former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a lockdown party
Downing Street has confirmed that Boris Johnson has not yet been informed whether he is to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties he allegedly attended.
Asked if Mr Johnson had received a fixed penalty notice (FPN), his official spokesman said: “No – no change” and that the prime minister will only comment at the conclusion of the process.
Downing Street also continues to refuse to accept the law had been broken, despite the Met issuing 20 FPNs.
It comes as former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.
Controversial comments by the Brexit opportunities minister were heard this morning as he defended his dismissal of the partygate row as “fluff” saying it was “not the most important issue in the world” in the context of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.
He acknowledged that people were “undeniably cross” but insisted that Boris Johnson had not misled parliament, suggesting the PM had been given “wrong information”.
Domestic oil and gas will play ‘important part’ of UK strategy, Downing Street says
Downing Street said domestic oil and gas will play an “important part” of the UK strategy after minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said “every last drop” of oil should be extracted from the North Sea.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly it’s right that domestic-produced oil and gas will play an important part of the transition to net zero.”
Thousands of UK workers to take part in ‘biggest ever’ four day week trial
From June this year 60 companies will give their 3,000 employees a three day weekend without any reduction in pay.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
While the first partygate fines are being handed out, and Brexit Opportunities minister said this morning that some Covid restrictions were “inhuman”, the Chief Inspector at Ofsted spoke to talkRADIO about the devastating effects of lockdown on children’s learning.
Watch the full clip here:
Brexit Opportunities minister blasted by caller for ‘lying to us'
A caller on LBC tells Jacob Rees-Mogg he lied to the public for promising “lower energy prices and cheaper food” if we left the EU.
Rees-Mogg says Old Testament right on trans issues
Asked on the LBC phone-in if a woman can have a penis, cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said “no” and referenced Genesis 1: 27.
He said: “God made man in his own image. He made man and he made woman. He made both of them. I think God making us in his own image is quite good enough for me.”
However, Rees-Mogg also added: “The issue is a complex one. There are issues of tolerance, and there are issues of kindliness, and I think it’s very important to allow people to make whatever choices in their life.”
MP Simon Harts says there are many decisions ‘we’d wish we’d taken differently’ over Partygate
The secretary of state for Wales tells GB News: “‘There are many things, many decisions and judgements that we probably all made at the time that we wish we’d taken differently.”
See the full clip here:
Rising food costs ‘nothing to do with Brexit’, insists Jacob Rees-Mogg
Mr Rees-Mogg also claimed that post-Brexit trade deals would help ease the cost of living crisis – despite predictions food inflation will hit 15 per cent this year.
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Government minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said he felt “sorry” on a “personal level” about David Warburton’s position
The Brexit opportunities minister, whose constituency borders Mr Warburton’s Somerton and Frome seat, was asked on LBC Radio if he would offer a word of comfort to a neighbouring MP.
“I obviously feel sorry for somebody on a personal level but it’s really important that the inquiry is carried out and people feel safe working in Parliament,” the former Commons leader said.
“There’s a need for personal sympathy but there is also a need for a proper process to be followed.”
Mr Rees-Mogg said it was “really important that people who are worried about their working relationship in Parliament have an independent body that they can go to”.
Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson was given wrong information about parties in Downing Street
The minister told LBC: “The fact that the prime minister was given wrong information does not mean he mislead people.”
Watch the full clip here:
