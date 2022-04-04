✕ Close Jacob Rees-Mogg defends calling Partygate row 'fluff'

Downing Street has confirmed that Boris Johnson has not yet been informed whether he is to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties he allegedly attended.

Asked if Mr Johnson had received a fixed penalty notice (FPN), his official spokesman said: “No – no change” and that the prime minister will only comment at the conclusion of the process.

Downing Street also continues to refuse to accept the law had been broken, despite the Met issuing 20 FPNs.

It comes as former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.

Controversial comments by the Brexit opportunities minister were heard this morning as he defended his dismissal of the partygate row as “fluff” saying it was “not the most important issue in the world” in the context of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

He acknowledged that people were “undeniably cross” but insisted that Boris Johnson had not misled parliament, suggesting the PM had been given “wrong information”.