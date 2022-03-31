Boris Johnson news - live: PM told he is ‘toast’ as refugee scheme ‘pouring goodwill down drain’
Boris Johnson has been told he is “pretty much toast” if handed a Partygate fine, as the prime minister endured a grilling from senior MPs on the Commons liaison committee.
At PMQs hours earlier, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused the Tories of “partying through the cost of living emergency” by attending a “champagne bash” on Tuesday night, days before an energy price hike hits millions of families.
The bereaved families of Covid victims chanted “shame on you” as Conservative MPs entered the dinner party at the Park Plaza hotel, which came as the Metropolitan Police confirmed an initial 20 Partygate fines, prompting renewed calls for Boris Johnson to resign.
Meanwhile, Michael Gove’s Homes for Ukraine scheme has faced scathing criticism. The Home Office has said just 2,700 visas have been granted to people hoping to come to the UK under the initiative – despite applications reaching 28,300.
Robina Qureshi, director of refugee homelessness charity Positive Action in Housing, said the “goodwill of British people is being poured down the drain.”
“We are disgusted and ashamed,” she said.
Putin is being lied to by his advisers about war, says British spy
Vladimir Putin’s advisers “are afraid to tell him the truth” about the situation in Ukraine, according to a UK spy chief.
In his first public address over the conflict, Sir Jeremy Fleming, head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency, said Mr Putin had “massively misjudged the situation” and “overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory”.
“It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people,” he said during a visit to Australia.
“He underestimated the strength of the coalition and his actions would galvanise. He under-played the economic consequences of the sanctions regime.”
Speaking about demoralisation among Russian soldiers, he said: “We’ve seen Russian soldiers - short of weapons and morale - refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft.
“And even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgements must be crystal clear to the regime.”
He added: “It’s become his personal war, with the cost being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and increasingly, by ordinary Russians too.”
He warned China not to become “too closely aligned” with the Kremlin.
Labour calls for EU security pact and end to ‘petty diplomatic spats’ after Ukraine war
Labour is calling for the UK to agree a security pact with the EU following the wake-up call of the Ukraine invasion.
It’s part of the party’s drive to “make Brexit work”.
Boris Johnson must end his “petty diplomatic spats with our neighbours” and rebuild relationships, Labour says.
Tories becoming an English nationalist party, says DUP MP
The Conservative Party is increasingly becoming an “English nationalist party” that does not understand what is happening in the devolved nations, a Northern Irish MP has said.
In an interview with GB News to be broadcast on Thursday, DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr said though his natural allies in Westminster should be the Tories, he found Labour gave Northern Ireland a “far better deal”.
Mr Paisley said: “Yes, the Conservatives call themselves the Conservative and Unionist Party, but I believe that the Conservative Party today is becoming more and more an English nationalist party that doesn’t really understand what’s going on in Scotland, certainly in Northern Ireland, and in other regions.”
Families set to be £2,620 worse off on Tories’ watch, Labour claims
Labour is set to launch its local election campaign with a focus on the spiralling cost of living, as it publishes new research suggesting families are set to be poorer to the tune of £2,620 under the Conservatives’ watch.
Leader Sir Keir Starmer says his party would cut people’s energy bills by up to £600, funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.
Boris Johnson mocks SNP MP’s weight for second time after being accused of ‘body-shaming’
Boris Johnson has publicly mocked the weight of the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader for a second time in two months – after previously being accused of “body-shaming” him.
During prime minister’s questions the prime minister invoked Ian Blackford’s size in response to the SNP’s Westminster chief’s criticism of the government’s Spring statement.
Phantom of the Opera brings in Chinese production to tour EU because of Brexit red tape
A production of The Phantom of the Opera has been brought in from China to tour the EU because Brexit red tape made it too “expensive” for a British one.
It was “more straightforward and less expensive” to bring in the production from 5,000 miles away, said Jessica Koravos, president of the Really Useful Group, which promotes Andrew Lloyd Webber’s shows around the world.
“Under current circumstances, I would not dream of sending a UK production into Europe,” Ms Koravos told the Commons culture committee, pointing to the mountain of paperwork involved.
Ukraine refugee scheme: Goodwill of British people being ‘poured down the drain’
The Home Office has said just 2,700 visas have been granted to people hoping to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme – despite applications reaching 28,300.
Robina Qureshi, director of refugee homelessness charity Positive Action in Housing, said the “goodwill of British people is being poured down the drain.”
“It was a deliberate ploy to divert goodwill down a dead end, a ruse to make people think they are helping.
“We are disgusted and ashamed,” she said.
Since launching more than two weeks ago, it’s come under fire for not issuing enough visas and putting people at risk.
The credibility of the scheme is “steadily crumbling”, according to Robina Qureshi, director of refugee homelessness charity Positive Action in Housing.
What were the new UK sanctions imposed on Russia today?
The government earlier announced a series of new measures targeting Russia in light of its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The new laws, which were put in place with immediate effect on Wednesday, include:
- New legal powers to prevent Russian oligarch access to UK aviation and maritime technical services
- Sanctions strengthened on oligarchs Eugene Shvidler and Oleg Tinkov
- Sanctions imposed in relation to Crimea will be extended to non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “There is no doubt that Putin and his elite have been surprised by the strength of our sanctions.
“We will continue to ramp up the pressure so long as Russian troops are in Ukraine, targeting not only the businesses of oligarchs but also their assets and international lifestyles.
“Tough sanctions will help Ukraine get the best possible peace settlement and ultimately ensure Putin’s invasion fails. That is our focus.”
Michael Gove discusses UK refugee scheme with Ukrainian community groups
The secretary of state for housing and communities today met with members of a Ukrainian community group in Edinburgh to discuss his Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Michael Gove said he held talks with members of the Edinburgh Ukrainian Club as to how to make the scheme “even better”.
Speaking outside the club on Wednesday, he said: “I have just been talking to some wonderful representatives of the Ukrainian community here in Scotland and we have been discussing how we can make sure the Homes for Ukraine scheme works even better.
“There’s been an amazing outpouring of generosity on behalf of people in Scotland and across the UK, and this UK-wide scheme is designed to ensure that the generosity and the good-heartedness of the British people is matched with the need of so many in Ukraine and so many in the countries adjacent to Ukraine, to provide people with a safe secure home.”
