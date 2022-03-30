✕ Close First 20 fines to be issued over Westminster’s partygate scandal

Boris Johnson will face MPs in the Commons on Wednesday after police confirmed the first wave of 20 fines are being issued over lockdown-breaching parties in Whitehall.

Downing Street has now said it will confirm whether cabinet secretary Simon Case is among those fined by the Metropolitan Police over the partygate scandal.

It previously said it would only announce a fine received by Boris Johnson and that other officials and special advisers will not be named.

But Mr Johnson’s spokesman said they would clarify the situation regarding Mr Case, given his “unique position”.

Mr Johnson has not yet been informed whether he will receive a fine, his official spokesperson said but added that they are “committed” to ensuring the public is informed if the prime minister is given a penalty notice.

Twelve events across Downing Street and Whitehall are being investigated between May 2020 and April 2021, six of which the prime minister is alleged to have attended.