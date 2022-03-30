Partygate news - live: Boris Johnson to face MPs as Downing Street insists he did not mislead Parliament
Labour says the prime minister ‘has got to go’ as he allegedly attended six of the 12 parties under investigation
Boris Johnson will face MPs in the Commons on Wednesday after police confirmed the first wave of 20 fines are being issued over lockdown-breaching parties in Whitehall.
Downing Street has now said it will confirm whether cabinet secretary Simon Case is among those fined by the Metropolitan Police over the partygate scandal.
It previously said it would only announce a fine received by Boris Johnson and that other officials and special advisers will not be named.
But Mr Johnson’s spokesman said they would clarify the situation regarding Mr Case, given his “unique position”.
Mr Johnson has not yet been informed whether he will receive a fine, his official spokesperson said but added that they are “committed” to ensuring the public is informed if the prime minister is given a penalty notice.
Twelve events across Downing Street and Whitehall are being investigated between May 2020 and April 2021, six of which the prime minister is alleged to have attended.
Boris Johnson to face grilling by MPs
Boris Johnson will face MPs following the Metropolitan Police’s conclusion that coronavirus laws were broken at the heart of his government.
On Tuesday, the police confirmed that the first 20 fines were issued over the scandal.
Mr Johnson is likely to face a difficult session of Prime Minister’s Questions and he will then endure a further grilling from senior MPs at the Liaison Committee.
Earlier, Downing Street has insisted that the prime minister did not mislead parliament when he claimed that lockdown rules were followed.
Read more in this full report:
Boris Johnson to face MPs after police issue partygate fines
Boris Johnson will endure Prime Minister’s Questions and a lengthy grilling at the Liaison Committee.
Sunak to appear before MPs at Treasury select committee
Sunak to appear before MPs at Treasury select committee
Rishi Sunak faces his first Commons grilling since delivering his widely criticised spring statement to MPs last week.
The chancellor is up at the Treasury select committee where he is being questioned on whether his mini-budget did enough to help Britons with the cost of living crisis.
We’ll bring you updates from the session once it gets underway at 2.40pm.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies