Britain’s media regulator Ofcom has announced 15 separate investigations into the impartiality of RT, the Kremlin-backed network which continues to be broadcast in the UK.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss warned that a complete ban on the Russian news channel in the UK could lead to a reciprocal ban by Moscow on the BBC and other British channels. She said there was “a very careful judgment to be made”.

Ms Truss today revealed plans to extend UK sanctions aimed at hitting banks in Russia, as she vowed to “cut off” Vladimir Putin’s government from the global economy.

New emergency legislation would allow full asset freeze on “all Russian banks” within days, she said, adding she wanted to see the “complete degradation” of the Russian economy after the invasion of Ukraine.

A Kremlin spokesman today claimed that comments made yesterday by Ms Truss over the potential for a clash between Russia and Nato were behind Mr Putin’s order to place nuclear forces on high alert.