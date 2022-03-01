Boris Johnson news – live: Putin ‘could ban BBC’ as Ofcom probes RT and Truss unveils fresh sanctions
Government fears Russian retaliation if UK bars Kremlin-backed media
Britain’s media regulator Ofcom has announced 15 separate investigations into the impartiality of RT, the Kremlin-backed network which continues to be broadcast in the UK.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss warned that a complete ban on the Russian news channel in the UK could lead to a reciprocal ban by Moscow on the BBC and other British channels. She said there was “a very careful judgment to be made”.
Ms Truss today revealed plans to extend UK sanctions aimed at hitting banks in Russia, as she vowed to “cut off” Vladimir Putin’s government from the global economy.
New emergency legislation would allow full asset freeze on “all Russian banks” within days, she said, adding she wanted to see the “complete degradation” of the Russian economy after the invasion of Ukraine.
A Kremlin spokesman today claimed that comments made yesterday by Ms Truss over the potential for a clash between Russia and Nato were behind Mr Putin’s order to place nuclear forces on high alert.
Meta will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik across the EU, Nick Clegg says
Meta, parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik across its platforms in the European Union.
The social media company had received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media on its platforms, its head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a tweet on Monday.
Mr Clegg added that Meta would continue to work closely with governments on the issue.
The European Union said on Sunday it would ban Russian state-owned television network RT and news agency Sputnik. Canadian telecoms operators have also stopped offering the RT channel.
International Criminal Court to open probe into alleged Russian war crimes ‘as rapidly as possible’
The International Criminal Court (ICC) plans to open an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine “as rapidly as possible”, the organisation’s chief prosecutor said.
Karim Khan said the investigation will look at alleged crimes committed before the Russian invasion and any new allegations in the days since Moscow’s forces crossed over the border.
Several countries and NGOs had called for an ICC probe as Russian artillery hit civilian targets in cities across Ukraine.
On Monday, Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Yevheniia Filipenko, claimed Russia had been “targeting kindergartens and orphanages, hospitals and mobile medical aid brigades”. She said these attacks could class as war crimes.
Priti Patel’s borders bill at risk after Lords vote down central policies
Policy proposals that are central to Priti Patel’s controversial borders bill have been voted down in the House of Lords, in what campaigners have described as a “victory for compassion”.
The Home Office has been urged to “take heed” after peers rejected plans in the Nationality and Borders Bill to penalise and criminalise refugees based on their method of arrival to the UK under clause 11, and to give ministers powers to strip British citizenship without notice under clause 9.
Both measures have already drawn widespread criticism, including from prominent Tory MPs.
Clause 11 would see asylum seekers who come to Britain via unauthorised routes – such as in small boats or by stowing away in trucks – criminalised and blocked from being granted refugee status in the UK, regardless of how strong their claim is.
They would either be imprisoned or granted a form of temporary status that affords them no access to benefits and no family reunion rights and be regularly re-assessed for removal. The UNHCR has raised alarm that this two-tiered approach would breach the 1951 Refugee Convention.
Kremlin criticised for blaming Putin’s nuclear deterrent escalation on Liz Truss
The Kremlin blaming remarks from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for Vladimir Putin ordering Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert has been widely decried as an attempt to distract from Moscow’s actions during the invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian president said he had placed Moscow’s nuclear forces on a “special regime of combat duty” in response to “aggressive statements” from members of the Nato defence alliance.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov went further on Monday, blaming the escalation during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Ms Truss.
In response, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Whatever political disagreements any of us have with Liz Truss – and I have many deep differences with her – we should not fall for this transparent Russian attempt to divert.
“The only person responsible for Putin’s despicable nuclear threat is Putin.”
The Foreign Office also said the comments from Mr Peskov were a “clear attempt to distract from Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine”.
An ally of Ms Truss added: “Nothing Liz has said warrants that sort of escalation. It’s clearly designed to distract from the situation on the ground in Ukraine.”
Fears Putin is turning to ‘indiscriminate’ attacks as missiles bombard Kharkiv and Kyiv
Latest dispatch from Kim Sengupta in Kyiv:
Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on the worst day of bloodshed so far since the invasion began, with dozens killed in attacks on the city of Kharkiv, and more heavy missile attacks on Kyiv, in which a major military radar complex was destroyed.
The bombardment of the capital came after warnings of intense rocket and artillery barrages led to another exodus of residents. Ukrainian commanders said they expected Russian troops to once again try to push through towards the city centre, after previous attempts were repulsed.
Western allies fear that the increasing use of rockets and tube artillery marks a shift in tactics, and will be stepped up in the coming days.
“I fear that the way in which Russia has been frustrated in achieving its aims on the ground is leading to more indiscriminate fire, and as a consequence we are going to see more civilian casualties,” said one official.
Ukraine: Better ways for Britons to help over travelling to fight, says Wallace
Boris Johnson vows to put ‘maximum pressure’ on Putin ahead of eastern Europe trip
The prime minister has said the UK will “continue to bring maximum pressure to bear” on Russia as he pledged that Vladimir Putin would “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine.
On the eve of his trip on Tuesday to Poland and Estonia, Boris Johnson said international leaders were united in agreeing that the Russian president “must fail” after his decision to send troops into the neighbouring country.
Mr Johnson is due to meet with Warsaw and Tallinn leaders and visit British troops serving in Estonia, which shares a border with Russia.
Speaking before his visit to the two eastern European members of Nato, the prime minister said: “Today I will visit Poland and Estonia, two countries that are acutely affected by the current crisis in Ukraine.
“We have shared values that are more important than ever to protect, as the humanitarian situation gets worse.
“Alongside all our international allies the UK will continue to bring maximum pressure to bear on Putin’s regime to ensure he feels the consequences of his actions in Ukraine.
“We speak with one voice when we say, Putin must fail.”
Shell cuts ties with Gazprom as Britain steps up sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Shell ditched billions of pounds worth of investments in Russia on Monday and cut all ties with Gazprom as western allies announced fresh sanctions on Moscow.
The UK oil giant said it also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as firms come under pressure to reconsider deals after Vladimir Putin launched a deadly invasion of Ukraine.
“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.
Shell said it had around $3bn (£2.2bn) of assets in its main ventures in Russia.
They included a 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-2 joint venture, which operates a liquified natural gas facility. Gazprom owns 50 per cent of the venture, based on Sakhalin island in Russia’s far eastern boundary.
RT responds to western critics
Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT denied that it was spreading false information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as UK regulator Ofcom announced it was investigating the channel.
Ofcom said it would probe 15 editions of hourly news programme broadcast on 27 February as a “matter of urgency”.
The European Union said it would ban RT. Boris Johnson said while the UK would not ban the news channel on principle he thought it was “doing a lot of damage to the truth”.
Anna Belkina, RT’s deputy editor-in-chief, said in a statement: “What we have witnessed over the last few days, be it comments from the President of the EU Commission or from the UK PM Boris Johnson, is that none of them had pointed to a single example, a single grain of evidence that what RT has reported over these days, and continues to report, is not true.
“Instead, what they have said is that the honest information that RT brings to its audience is simply not allowed in their supposedly free media environment.
“When it comes to the Russian voice, or just a different perspective from theirs, it is not allowed to exist in their space.
“This collective Western establishment seems to be terrified of a mere presence of any outside voice for the fear of losing their historically captive audience, if that audience encounters a different perspective.
“Yet what they fail to realise is that it is their own echo chamber that seeds the public mistrust that they have so long lamented. They will reap what they sow.”
Conservative MPs vote against move to make misogyny a hate crime
Conservative MPs have rejected an attempt to protect make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales in a bid to offer women greater police protection.
Tory backbenchers backed the government, as MPs voted 314 to 190 to remove a Lords amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill aimed at making misogyny a hate crime.
Labour MP Stella Creasy condemned the government’s refusal to listen to women – telling policing minister Kit Malthouse he could go home without looking over his shoulder but “many of us can’t”.
