Boris Johnson news - live: PM faces wave of no confidence letters ‘submitted to 1922 committee’
The rebellion comes amid PM’s suggestion that he plans to lead the country into the 2030s
Boris Johnson is facing a renewed bid to topple his premiership after a flurry of new no confidence letters were reportedly submitted to the 1922 committee.
The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked by his suggestion earlier Sunday that he is planning to lead the country into the 2030s.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s G7 summit, Mr Johnson insisted he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections to become the longest-serving post-war leader.
One former cabinet minister told the newspaper: “Talking about a third term before even winning a second is taking voters for granted – that usually doesn’t end well.”
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron failed to discuss the issue of thousands of migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel at the G7 summit.
When asked why the boat crossings weren’t discussed, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “There are very significant issues of geopolitical concern to discuss, not least the crisis in Ukraine.
UK to give £10 million to help rebuild Ukraine’s railways
Boris Johnson’s government will pledge £10 million to help rebuild Ukraine’s railways in a bid to use trains to export grain trapped by Vladimir Putin’s blockade in the Black Sea.
The prime minister is set to call on fellow leaders to take urgent action to get essential food supplies out of Ukraine at the G7 Summit in Germany on Monday.
Mr Johnson said the United Nations’ plan to get the grain out of Ukraine is a “non-starter” because Russia will continue to use food supply as a bargaining chip to ease sanctions.
The PM argued that allies need to now consider plan B, as he pledged British expertise to help de-mine the Black Sea and upgrade rail infrastructure, reports Adam Forrest.
UK to give Ukrainian railways £10m help get grain out by train
G7 to discuss ways to get around Russian blockade driving up global food prices
Warning new internet laws will hand minister ‘unprecedented’ powers
New internet legislation will hand ministers “unprecedented” censorship powers, with significant implications for free speech, new research warns.
The Government is facing calls to “slim down” its Online Safety Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, amid concerns over its impact on people’s freedoms and privacy, as well as innovation.
The legislation is set to require platforms legally to protect users from harmful content for the first time, with penalties for breaching the new rules including fines that could run into billions of pounds for larger companies.
Amy Gibbons reports:
Warning new internet laws will hand ministers ‘unprecedented’ powers
The Government is facing calls to ‘slim down’ its Online Safety Bill amid concerns over its impact on people’s freedoms and privacy.
PM ‘planned £150,000 treehouse for son at Chequers’
Boris Johnson planned to build his young son a £150,000 treehouse fitted with bulletproof glass on the grounds of his countryside retreat Chequers, according to reports.
The prime minister and his wife Carrie wanted to construct the outdoor structure for their son Wilf in autumn 2020, a few months after he was born, it is claimed.
However, Mr Johnson’s close protection officers are said to have raised concerns it would be visible from the road and could be a potential security risk.
The couple decided against the project following police advice, The Times reports.
Read the details in this report by Joe Middleton:
Boris Johnson ‘planned £150,000 treehouse with bulletproof glass for son at Chequers’
Security concerns reportedly raised over the Johnsons’ plans for Wilf just months after he was born
Johnson and Macron fail to discuss migrant crisis at G7
At the G7 summit, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron failed to discuss the subject of thousands of migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel.
The British and French leaders met at the summit in Germany’s Bavarian Alps, where they spoke about geopolitical crises such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But they did not address the situation which has seen more than 12,000 people cross the Channel so far this year.
When asked why the boat crossings weren’t discussed, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “There are very significant issues of geopolitical concern to discuss, not least the crisis in Ukraine.
“They have talked about those issues previously and I’m sure they will again. But, obviously, on the eve of the G7, that’s pretty much, I’m sure, at the forefront of both of their minds.”
Johnson faces fresh rebellion against his premiership
Boris Johnson is facing a fresh rebellion against his premiership as several MPs reportedly submitted a flurry of no-confidence letters to the 1922 committee.
The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked after he suggested on Sunday that he is planning to lead the country into the 2030s and “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections to become the longest-serving post-war leader.
But rebels told the Daily Telegraph on Sunday evening that they had been contacted by MPs submitting new letters to the 1922 committee, despite Mr Johnson earlier urging disgruntled backbenchers to focus not on the things he has “stuffed up”.
Read the details in this report Emily Atkinson:
New wave of no confidence letters in Boris Johnson ‘submitted to 1922 committee’
PM said on Saturday that he plans to lead country into 2030s
Welcome to the UK politics blog for Monday, 27 June 2022 where we bring you the latest news and analysis from the heart of Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies