✕ Close Dominic Raab refuses to add women's right to choose on abortion to Bill of Rights

A bid by Tories to block a Labour MP from charing an investigation into whether or not Boris johnson misled parliament over Partygate has failed.

Harriet Harman has been confirmed as the lead on a Commmons probe into Covid lawbreaking parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

The prime minister will not face the committee until the autumn, it was revealed as the inquiry was formally launched on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, Dominic Raab ruled out enshrining women’s right to abortion in law, as he stood in for Boris Johnson at prime minister’s questions.

Mr Raab, the deputy PM and justice minister, said the legality of abortion in the UK was settled, when he was asked to support an amendment on the issue to his proposed Bill of Rights.

He was filling in for the prime minister, who is at the Nato summit in Madrid.