Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the Old testament is “good enough” for him when looking at transgender issues.

Asked on the LBC phone-in if a woman can have a penis, cabinet minister said “no” and referenced Genesis 1: 27.

He said: “God made man in his own image. He made man and he made woman. He made both of them. I think God making us in his own image is quite good enough for me.”

However, Rees-Mogg admitted that the issue is “a complex one” saying “it’s very important to allow people to make whatever choices in their life.”

The controversial comments by the Brexit opportunities minister comes as he also defended his dismissal of the partygate row as “fluff” in the context of the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, saying it was “not the most important issue in the world”.

He acknowledged that people were “undeniably cross” but insisted that Boris Johnson had not misled parliament, suggesting the PM had been given “wrong information”.

It comes as former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.