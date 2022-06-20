Boris Johnson news - live: Plans to rip up parts of NI protocol ‘economic vandalism’, says Irish PM
New British law to amend the Brexit deal is ‘unilateralism of the worst kind’, Irish PM says
The British government's bid to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland amounts to "economic vandalism", Irish prime minister Micheál Martin said.
Mr Martin said on Sunday that a new British law to change part of the Brexit deal was "unilateralism of the worst kind" and urged the Boris Johnson government to resume talks.
London has proposed scrapping some checks on goods from the rest of the UK arriving in Northern Ireland and challenged the role of the European Court of Justice to decide on parts of the post-Brexit deal.
"We accept fully that there are legitimate issues around the operation of the protocol and we believe that with serious sustained negotiations between the EU and the UK government those issues could be resolved," he said.
He argued that the legislation would damage the province's economy by introducing a dual regulatory regime that could increase costs to business. "If this bill is enacted, I think we're in a very serious situation," he said.
"What now needs to happen is really substantive negotiations between the British government and the EU."
NI protocol bill will have colossal political and economic consequences, says O’Neill
The British government’s plan to enact legislation to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol will have “colossal political and economic consequences”, warned Sinn Féin’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill.
She said that British prime minister Boris Johnson’s plan to override parts of the protocol has “sounded alarm bells” across Europe and America.
“Boris Johnson is incapable of accepting in a straightforward, honest and truthful way that this is the case,” Ms O’Neill was quoted by Belfast Live as saying.
“The attempts this week by Boris Johnson to sabotage the protocol in plain sight have sounded the alarm bells right across Ireland, Britain, Europe and America, awakening all those who value the Good Friday agreement and who care deeply about safeguarding our peace and progress of the past quarter-century.
“It is not taken lightly that this British government discards international law at a whim in such a reckless way, and only ever in their own selfish interests.”
Irish PM urges Britain to resume talks with EU
Irish prime minister Micheál Martin on Sunday urged the British government to resume talks with the EU, warning that scrapping parts of the Brexit deal would be “economic vandalism”.
“It’s not acceptable, it represents unilateralism of the worst kind,” Mr Martin told BBC News.
“We accept fully there are legitimate issues around the operation of the protocol and we believe with serious sustained negotiations between the EU and the UK government, those issues could be resolved.
“If this bill is enacted, I think we’re in a very serious situation. What now needs to happen is really substantive negotiations between the British government and the EU,” he said.
