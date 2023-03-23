✕ Close Boris Johnson seen for first time since Partygate defence dossier published

Boris Johnson said it was “completely wrong” to say he partied during lockdown, as he accused MPs probing whether he misled the House of Commons of bias in their investigation.

After swearing on a bible, he tried to discredit the seven-strong cross-party panel, attacking chair Harriet Harman as “prejudicial” and suggesting the proceedings were “extremely peculiar”.

During his opening statement – which was interrupted by a vote on Northern Ireland – he told the committee “hand on heart I did not lie to the House”.

Facing questions from veteran Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, the former prime minister said leaving drinks for departing aide Lee Cain “had to happen”, adding: “If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown, they’re completely wrong.”

Mr Johnson must answer claims from one-time aides and No 10 insiders which sit uncomfortably alongside his defence that he was told Covid rules were fully observed at Downing Street parties during lockdown.

If the committee MPs find against him, they will decide a punishment, which could be a written apology, docking of salary or suspension from the Commons for a specific period.