Boris Johnson said it was “completely wrong” to say he partied during lockdown, as he accused MPs probing whether he misled the House of Commons of bias in their investigation.
After swearing on a bible, he tried to discredit the seven-strong cross-party panel, attacking chair Harriet Harman as “prejudicial” and suggesting the proceedings were “extremely peculiar”.
During his opening statement – which was interrupted by a vote on Northern Ireland – he told the committee “hand on heart I did not lie to the House”.
Facing questions from veteran Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, the former prime minister said leaving drinks for departing aide Lee Cain “had to happen”, adding: “If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown, they’re completely wrong.”
Mr Johnson must answer claims from one-time aides and No 10 insiders which sit uncomfortably alongside his defence that he was told Covid rules were fully observed at Downing Street parties during lockdown.
If the committee MPs find against him, they will decide a punishment, which could be a written apology, docking of salary or suspension from the Commons for a specific period.
Mary Lou McDonald says Boris government was ‘not upfront’ with unionism
Mary Lou McDonald has said that Boris Johnson’s government had not been “upfront” with unionism, and had been determined to act “in a unilateral fashion”.
The Sinn Fein president added that she had found Mr Johnson’s tenure as British prime minister difficult and frustrating, saying that there was a tendency to act “outside of good faith”.
Ms McDonald was speaking in a pre-recorded interview for ITV show Peston as the former Tory leader voted against a key element of the latest EU-UK deal on the protocol.
What were the Covid rules and guidance when Boris Johnson attended parties?
Boris Johnson has endured a tense showdown with MPs who are investigating whether he intentionally misled Parliament over parties held at Downing Street during the Covid lockdown.
Mr Johnson, who was prime minister at the time, this week admitted that he did mislead MPs, but has denied doing so “intentionally or recklessly”, saying he relied on advice from aides during the events at No 10 that took place between May 2020 and April 2021.
As Covid-19 swept the UK, the government laid out rules for everyone to follow, which were passed into law, in an attempt to curb its spread and reduce pressures on the NHS. But it also published guidance, including for employers, on working arrangements to reduce the risk of employees spreading the virus.
Boris Johnson suffers double Commons humiliation
Boris Johnson was dealt two humiliating blows in parliament yesterday as he was forced to plead “hand on heart” that he had not lied to MPs over Partygate while he also failed to lead a Commons revolt against Rishi Sunak.
During an occasionally bad-tempered three-hour grilling, the former prime minister defended the decision to hold parties inside No 10 during the pandemic – including one attended by his wife and his interior designer – saying they had been “necessary” for work purposes.
It also emerged that Mr Johnson had been explicitly warned against claiming that all Covid guidance had been followed – but did so anyway.
Meanwhile, his efforts to undermine Mr Sunak’s post-Brexit agreement with the EU ended in abject failure as a vote on the Windsor Framework passed the Commons by a mammoth majority of 486.
Who is Sir Bernard Jenkin and who else is on the Privileges Committee?
Boris Johnson’s political career in peril
Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his partygate denials denounced the “flimsy” assurances they were based on.
In at times short-tempered testimony lasting more than three hours, the former prime minister insisted there was not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.
It would have been “utterly insane” for him to have misled parliament, he told the Privileges Committee that could recommend his suspension from the Commons.
If a proposal for a 10-day suspension is voted through by MPs, a by-election in Mr Johnson’s seat could be triggered, potentially spelling the end of his parliamentary career.
Liam Gallagher says Boris Johnson got his ‘ass handed to him’ during Partygate probe
Liam Gallagher was among those chastising Boris Johnson as the former prime minister addressed the privileges committee over the Partygate scandal on Wednesday.
Over more than three hours, Mr Johnson was grilled about whether he knew parties were being held in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Boris Johnson getting his fat ass handed to him on a plate who’s says the nowt on TV these days marvellous [sic],” the former Oasis frontman tweeted during the broadcasted hearing.
Watch: Johnson shown supercut of times he told parliament he followed the rules
Blustering Boris Johnson suffers double Commons humiliation over Partygate and Brexit
Boris Johnson’s hopes of a political comeback appeared dashed on Wednesday after he was accused of “flimsy” excuses on Partygate at the same time as he failed to lead a Commons revolt against Rishi Sunak.
During an occasionally bad-tempered televised hearing into the scandal, the former prime minister defended parties inside No 10 during the pandemic – including one attended by his wife and interior designer – as “necessary” for work purposes.
It also emerged Mr Johnson had been explicitly warned against claiming all Covid guidance had been followed – but did so anyway.
Boris Johnson: People who say garden party event was purely social are ‘quite wrong’ – watch
During Boris Johnson’s Partygate hearing, Labour MP Yvonne Fovargue asked the ex-PM about his former aide Lee Cain’s claim that a party in the Downing Street garden was a “purely social event”.
Mr Johnson said it was “not a large social gathering”. He added: “People who say we were partying at No 10 simply do not know what they are talking about.”
Watch their exchange here:
