Liveupdated1679545824

Boris Johnson – live: Ex-PM says ‘completely wrong’ to think he was partying during lockdown

Sir Bernard Jenkin leads Partygate committee grilling of Boris Johnson on defence dossier claims

Liam James,Emily Atkinson
Thursday 23 March 2023 04:30
Comments

Boris Johnson seen for first time since Partygate defence dossier published

Boris Johnson said it was “completely wrong” to say he partied during lockdown, as he accused MPs probing whether he misled the House of Commons of bias in their investigation.

After swearing on a bible, he tried to discredit the seven-strong cross-party panel, attacking chair Harriet Harman as “prejudicial” and suggesting the proceedings were “extremely peculiar”.

During his opening statement – which was interrupted by a vote on Northern Ireland – he told the committee “hand on heart I did not lie to the House”.

Facing questions from veteran Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, the former prime minister said leaving drinks for departing aide Lee Cain “had to happen”, adding: “If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown, they’re completely wrong.”

Mr Johnson must answer claims from one-time aides and No 10 insiders which sit uncomfortably alongside his defence that he was told Covid rules were fully observed at Downing Street parties during lockdown.

If the committee MPs find against him, they will decide a punishment, which could be a written apology, docking of salary or suspension from the Commons for a specific period.

1679493274

Watch live: Boris Johnson in Partygate committee hearing

Independent TV is hosting the prime minister’s appearance before the Privileges Committee live on YouTube.

Tune in here:

Liam James22 March 2023 13:54
1679545824

Boris Johnson’s political career in peril

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his partygate denials denounced the “flimsy” assurances they were based on.

In at times short-tempered testimony lasting more than three hours, the former prime minister insisted there was not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.

It would have been “utterly insane” for him to have misled parliament, he told the Privileges Committee that could recommend his suspension from the Commons.

If a proposal for a 10-day suspension is voted through by MPs, a by-election in Mr Johnson’s seat could be triggered, potentially spelling the end of his parliamentary career.

Read more here.

Johnson’s political career in peril after combative partygate inquiry hearing

Former PM Boris Johnson could face a formal reprimand for deliberately misleading Parliament with his denials of lockdown-breaking gatherings.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 March 2023 04:30
1679544000

Liam Gallagher says Boris Johnson got his ‘ass handed to him’ during Partygate probe

Liam Gallagher was among those chastising Boris Johnson as the former prime minister addressed the privileges committee over the Partygate scandal on Wednesday.

Over more than three hours, Mr Johnson was grilled about whether he knew parties were being held in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Boris Johnson getting his fat ass handed to him on a plate who’s says the nowt on TV these days marvellous [sic],” the former Oasis frontman tweeted during the broadcasted hearing.

More on this here:

Liam Gallagher says Boris Johnson got his ‘ass handed to him’ during Partygate probe

‘Boris Johnson getting his fat ass handed to him on a plate,’ former Oasis singer tweeted

Emily Atkinson23 March 2023 04:00
1679540400

Watch: Johnson shown supercut of times he told parliament he followed the rules

Partygate: Johnson shown supercut of times he told parliament he followed the rules
Emily Atkinson23 March 2023 03:00
1679536800

Blustering Boris Johnson suffers double Commons humiliation over Partygate and Brexit

Boris Johnson’s hopes of a political comeback appeared dashed on Wednesday after he was accused of “flimsy” excuses on Partygate at the same time as he failed to lead a Commons revolt against Rishi Sunak.

During an occasionally bad-tempered televised hearing into the scandal, the former prime minister defended parties inside No 10 during the pandemic – including one attended by his wife and interior designer – as “necessary” for work purposes.

It also emerged Mr Johnson had been explicitly warned against claiming all Covid guidance had been followed – but did so anyway.

Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin and political correspondent Adam Forrest report:

Blustering Boris Johnson suffers double Commons humiliation over Partygate and Brexit

Leaving drinks for No10 staff ‘essential’ during lockdown, ex-PM tells committee

Emily Atkinson23 March 2023 02:00
1679533200

Boris Johnson: People who say garden party event was purely social are ‘quite wrong’ – watch

During Boris Johnson’s Partygate hearing, Labour MP Yvonne Fovargue asked the ex-PM about his former aide Lee Cain’s claim that a party in the Downing Street garden was a “purely social event”.

Mr Johnson said it was “not a large social gathering”. He added: “People who say we were partying at No 10 simply do not know what they are talking about.”

Watch their exchange here:

Boris Johnson: People who say garden party event was purely social are 'quite wrong'
Emily Atkinson23 March 2023 01:00
1679529600

Mick Hucknall brands Boris Johnson ‘despicable’ amid Partygate committee hearing

Mick Hucknall has vehemently condemned former prime minister Boris Johnson for denying that he lied about partying during the Covid lockdown.

Johnson is currently facing inquiries into whether or not he misled the House of Commons in their Partygate investigation. During Wednesday’s committee hearing, Johnson said that claims he was “partying during lockdown” were false.

In the hearing, Johnson attempted to justify one particular gathering for departing aid Lee Cain, claiming they “had to happen”.

Inga Parkel reports:

Mick Hucknall brands Boris Johnson ‘despicable’ amid Partygate committee hearing

Simply Red musician commented on Wednesday’s committee hearing into Partygate

Emily Atkinson23 March 2023 00:00
1679526044

Rees-Mogg claims Johnson ‘has won in the court of public opinion'

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said Boris Johnson “has won in the court of public opinion” following his partygate inquiry grilling.

The arch-loyalist of the former prime minister told Channel 4 News: “I think that if Boris Johnson went to a by-election he would win it comfortably. Because I think he’s winning in the court of public opinion, who see this as a kangaroo court.”

He also said: “It was quite clear that he behaved properly, that he told the truth as he understood it at the time, as he had been advised. He told the truth as he perceived it.”

When it was put to him that Mr Johnson appeared rattled during the hearing, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I thought actually he modelled himself on a cucumber and was pretty cool.”

Emily Atkinson22 March 2023 23:00
1679522444

Watch: Rishi Sunak releases long-awaited personal tax documents

Rishi Sunak releases long-awaited personal tax documents
Emily Atkinson22 March 2023 22:00
1679518844

Boris Johnson partygate probe: What comes next?

Boris Johnson’s political future is in the hands of the Privileges Committee as the panel of MPs decides whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

During a grilling lasting more than three hours, the former prime minister was faced a host of questions about what he knew about parties held in Downing Street during lockdown and his explanations to MPs.

Here is what we found out from the session and what to expect next:

Johnson partygate probe: What comes next?

The former prime minister will have to wait to find out whether the Privileges Committee finds him in contempt of Parliament

Emily Atkinson22 March 2023 21:00

