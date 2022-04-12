‘Truly shameless’: Covid bereaved families say Boris Johnson ‘took us all for mugs’ after lockdown party fine
Prime minister, his wife Carrie Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak all issued with fixed penalty notices by police probing breaches of Covid law
Bereaved families have said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak “took us all for mugs” and should “be gone tonight” after the pair were fined for breaking lockdown rules.
Lobby Akinnola, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said there was “simply no way” the prime minister and chancellor could continue in post after they were handed the fines as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.
He said: “There is simply no way either the prime minister or chancellor can continue.
“Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.
“Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.
“If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight.”
Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie has also been told she will receive a fixed penalty notice (FPN).
The fines are among at least 30 imposed over the past fortnight and announced on Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police, bringing the total number of penalties in relation to lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall to more than 50.
A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister and the chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”
More follows
