Boris Johnson makes last-ditch attempt to clear his name on Partygate

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson has commissioned legal advice from leading QC Lord Pannick in a last-ditch attempt to clear his name over MPs’ investigation into whether he misled parliament over Partygate.

The prime minister is said to have sanctioned the release of the legal advice from the top lawyer – who previously worked against Mr Johnson’s government during the historic Brexit cases in the Supreme Court.

The document reportedly criticises the privileges committee’s failure to make a clear distinction between whether Mr Johnson intentionally or unintentionally misled MPs by saying he was not aware of rule-breaking parties.

One No 10 source told The Times that Lord Pannick document, expected to be released today by the Cabinet Office, has argued this was “unfair” and would create an unhelpful precedent.

“Every day ministers go up to the dispatch box with no idea what they are going to be asked. If they make an honest mistake it is surely wrong that they could be held in contempt of parliament,” they said.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries, Mr Johnson’s most loyal ally, told the Daily Mail: “This expert legal opinion shows that the inquiry was a biased, Kafkaesque witch-hunt – it should now be halted before it does any more damage.”

It is not clear how Mr Johnson intends to use Lord Pannick’s legal advice, understood to question the committee’s terms of reference. No 10 has repeatedly said the PM will co-operate will the inquiry.

Mr Johnson’s allies have questioned whether he “deliberately” or “knowingly” misled parliament during the Partygate saga. But the privileges committee made said his “intention” is not relevant in deciding whether he is in contempt of parliament.

A memo stated: “It is for the committee and the House to determine whether a contempt has occurred and the intention of the contemnor is not relevant to making that decision.”

Mr Johnson is said to be “deeply concerned” about the potential result of the investigation, with the prospect of a by-election in his Uxbridge constituency if he is found in contempt and punished by MPs.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has made clear that he could face a recall petition, which could trigger a by-election, if he is suspended by MPs at the conclusion of the inquiry.

For any recall petition to be successful it requires 10 per cent of registered voters in a constituency to sign the petition. The committee has suggested one could be set up in the “hypothetical” scenario that Mr Johnson is suspended for 10 days.

Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake said the privileges committee should look specifically at whether the PM “intentionally” misled the House, but should be allowed to get on and do its job without interference.

The Rishi Sunak ally said: “I think the key thing here is the word intentionally … Did the prime minister intentionally mislead the House? That’s what they should look at and, and they should be allowed to do their job.”

Ms Dorries – who has previously called for Tory MPs on the committee to pull out of the inquiry – insisted it was wrong that the committee will not rule on whether Johnson knowingly misled MPs.

“As a minister, you simply cannot verify every single piece of trusted advice and information you are given in good faith by well-intentioned and conscientious senior officials.”

Recommended Final day of Tory leadership voting begins as Johnson seeks to establish legacy

She said the MPs’ inquiry potentially “sets a trap for every minister in the future, and it’s a chilling prospect for the future of our democracy.”

Ms Dorries also claimed on Newsnight that Mr Johnson was “our most successful prime minister in a generation” – claiming the Tories would “regret” booting him out of office.