Boris Johnson news - live: Covid laws broken, second minister admits as Britons ‘£2620 worse off’ under Tories
Labour leader Keir Starmer urges voters to ‘send the Tories a message’ on cost of living as he launches local election campaign
Government officials broke Covid laws at the height of lockdown, a second cabinet minister has admitted.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, said “that’s right” when asked if the rules had been breached.
Ms Trevelyan's comments to Sky News on Wednesday morning came after Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, conceded the law had been broken.
But prime minister Boris Johnson still refuses to accept that the Met Police's decision to hand out 20 fines to staff showed that lawbreaking had taken place at the heart of his government.
Elsewhere, Labour is urging voters to “send the Tories a message they cannot ignore” on the cost of living crisis as it launches its local elections campaign.
The party is to unveil research that it says shows households are to be £2,620 worse off amid rising fuel, food and energy bills.
Further sanctions imposed on prominent Russians
The latest names added to the sanctions list include propagandist Sergey Brilev and Kremlin funded TV-Novosti, which owns the RT news channel.
Aleksandr Zharov, chief executive of Gazprom-Media, Alexey Nikolov the managing director of RT and Anton Anisimov, the head of Sputnik International Broadcasting were also sanctioned.
Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, dubbed “the butcher of Mariupol”, is also among the 14 new additions to the sanctions list.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies. Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives.
“We will keep on going with more sanctions to ramp up the pressure on Russia and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”
The UK has imposed further sanctions on prominent Russians, including media figures and military leaders.
Fisherman call for more help with fuel prices
Fishermen in Shetland, who fear rising fuel prices could force them to tie up their boats, are calling for help from the Government - warning that without action the UK's food supply could be impacted.
Daniel Lawson of the Shetland Fishermen's Association (SFA) urged ministers to "help our fishing fleet keep feeding the nation".
The SFA issued a plea for help as it said the war in Ukraine had seen the cost of marine diesel in the islands more than double in comparison to last year.
And Mr Lawson said: "While Shetland boats struggle on, they see governments elsewhere take action to help an industry that is clearly valued."
More progress needed if Home Office is to learn from Windrush scandal
The Home Office must make "much more progress" if it is to bring about the "cultural changes required" in the wake of the Windrush scandal, a review has found.
The Government department must "grasp the opportunity" to make "fundamental" changes so it is better at dealing with the public, more "confident under the gaze of scrutiny" and has a more professional workforce, according to a report published on Thursday.
The findings come two years after a critical review by Wendy Williams concluded the Windrush scandal was "foreseeable and avoidable", and victims were let down by "systemic operational failings" at the Home Office.
The March 2020 report said the Government department demonstrated "institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness" towards the issue of race and the history of the Windrush generation and made 30 recommendations for change.
Tories ‘incredibly proud’ of colleague coming out as trans
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the Conservatives are "incredibly proud" of Jamie Wallis for his "brave" decision to come out as trans.
Asked about reports Boris Johnson made a joke about trans issues at a dinner for Tory MPs on Tuesday, Ms Trevelyan told Sky News: "You know, jokes made at dinners are made, I think... all of us who know the Prime Minister know he has a very, very warm and affectionate personality and I think he is genuinely, you know, proud and affectionate and wants to support Jamie in his decision to share with the world his choice to present himself as trans.
"And I think, I mean, he's a lovely young man and we are hugely, hugely proud of him.
"I think, you know, this continuing discussion is so important, but it's also important that actually at the end of the day we respect and love each other as how we want to live our lives and I think that's always what the Prime Minister wants to try and achieve.
Removing PM would not affect UK position on Ukraine, Reeves claims
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said Labour's renewed call for the Prime Minister to go in the wake of the partygate scandal will not affect Parliament's response to Ukraine.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The whole of Parliament is united in our response to Ukraine and if Boris Johnson was replaced by a different member of the Cabinet, a different Member of Parliament... the position on Ukraine would not change.
"The House of Commons is united in our resolute response to Russia's aggression and to the needs of the Ukrainian people.
"The position of the UK Government would not change if the prime minister changed.
"But at the moment we have a Prime Minister who has a total disrespect for the rules, has treated the British people as if they are fools, and I don't think that he is fit to govern".
Truss to challenge India's silence on Ukraine in talks with Modi
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, are both visiting India.
Ms Truss is holding talks with counterparts amid concern in the West about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reluctance to publicly condemn the actions of Russia - a long-standing ally dating back to the Cold War.
India, which is heavily reliant on Moscow for arms imports, has abstained in a series of votes in the United Nations on the issue.
Mr Lavrov will use his visit to push for closer trade links to help reduce the impact of economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia following the invasion.
Liz Truss visit to India coincides with trip from Russian minister Sergei Lavrov
Foreign secretary to underline importance of democracies to ‘deter aggressors’
Nato has been ‘defeated’, former army chief says
General Sir Nick Parker, former commander of land forces in the British Army, said Nato has been “defeated” and called for a smaller coalition of nations to develop an offensive counter-strategy to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about Nato’s response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, he said: “Slightly controversially I suppose, I mean Nato’s been defeated, Nato’s bluff was called.
“We were unable to stop the Russians trampling all over Ukraine and now Nato is holding the line of the 2004 expansion, along the line of the Baltic states and Poland and Hungary and Romania.
“And what it has to do is to defend that line, it’s in what in military terms we would call a defensive position.
“And I don’t think it has the capacity to move on to the offensive with its 30 nations all with slightly different views.
“We need to have a smaller coalition of nations who can start to develop an offensive counter-strategy to Putin.”
Government minister ‘sick’ that difficult births ended in tragedy
Anne-Marie Trevelyan said it made her “feel sick” to know “in too many cases difficult births can end in the most appalling tragedy”.
The International Trade Secretary was asked how she felt reading about an independent inquiry into the UK's biggest maternity scandal, which found that some 201 babies and nine mothers could have - or would have - survived if the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust had provided better care.
Ms Trevelyan told Times Radio she had a "very difficult labour" with her first born, and she was "basically told I wasn't going to have a Caesarean section".
She said the inquiry, which found several mothers were made to have natural births when they could have been offered a Caesarean, "reminded me that there has been for a long time a culture which says natural birth: good; Caesarean: bad".
Minister begrudgingly admits Covid laws were broken - despite No 10’s refusal
A government minister has admitted Covid laws were broken after the Metropolitan Police issued 20 fixed-penalty notices linked to partygate scandal – despite No 10’s refusal, our politics correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.
Repeatedly pressed on the issue, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, eventually replied “that’s right” when asked if laws were broken in Whitehall.
It comes after Boris Johnson was at odds with his deputy, Dominic Raab, over the scandal, as he refused to endorse the justice secretary’s admission that Covid regulations were broken.
Minister begrudgingly admits Covid laws were broken - despite No 10’s refusal
‘They’ve broken the regulations that were set in the Covid Act,’ Anne-Marie Trevelyan says
