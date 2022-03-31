✕ Close Keir Starmer says ‘cynical’ Tories are putting ‘re-election’ over helping British people pay bills

Government officials broke Covid laws at the height of lockdown, a second cabinet minister has admitted.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, said “that’s right” when asked if the rules had been breached.

Ms Trevelyan's comments to Sky News on Wednesday morning came after Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, conceded the law had been broken.

But prime minister Boris Johnson still refuses to accept that the Met Police's decision to hand out 20 fines to staff showed that lawbreaking had taken place at the heart of his government.

Elsewhere, Labour is urging voters to “send the Tories a message they cannot ignore” on the cost of living crisis as it launches its local elections campaign.

The party is to unveil research that it says shows households are to be £2,620 worse off amid rising fuel, food and energy bills.