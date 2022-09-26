Commons sleaze watchdog rejects call to ditch probe into Boris Johnson ‘lies’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog has firmly rejected demands to call off its inquiry into Boris Johnson.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee dismissed a legal opinion obtained by the former PM’s supporters, which found the probe was unfair.

The cross-party panel said that it accepted the advice of Commons clerks and its own legal advisers that the opinion, drawn up by eminent barrister Lord Pannick, was “founded on a systemic misunderstanding of the parliamentary process”.

The decision blows a hole in Johnson’s hopes of avoiding a full-scale investigation this autumn into whether he lied to parliament over his knowledge of lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street.

If found to have misled the Commons, the former PM could face a suspension from parliament and even a recall petition to remove him from his Uxbridge seat.