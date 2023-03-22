Partygate: Key points from new evidence as WhatsApp messages revealed

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A committee investigating whether or not Boris Johnson knowingly misled MPs over the Partygate scandal has published its evidence before grilling the former PM later on Wednesday.

The cross-party privileges committee published a 110-page long document containing evidence about gatherings that took place in Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic.

Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the key evidence released, including messages top advisers sent to one another when the story started to break at the end of 2021, as Mr Johnson insists he did not deliberately mislead the Commons.

(Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office) (PA Media)

‘No assurances rules were followed’

In the latest written evidence, Britain’s most senior civil servant, Simon Case, has said he did not give Mr Johnson any assurances that Covid rules were followed at all times in No 10 during lockdown.

Mr Case replied to the inquiry’s questionnaire asking whether he assured Mr Johnson that Covid rules were “followed at all times” by saying “No”.

He also said he did not advise that no parties were held in Downing Street, and was not aware of others telling the then-prime minister that all guidelines were followed.

Mr Johnson’s then-communications chief, Jack Doyle, also said he did not tell Mr Johnson that all coronavirus guidance was followed.

Mr Doyle said he “believed no rules were broken” but, asked whether he told Mr Johnson “Covid guidance” was followed at all times, he replied “No”.

He highlighted the distinction between the rules and the guidelines, but added that No 10 “is an old building with limited space” and could not say they were complied with at all times.

‘Advice ignored’

Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary Martyn Reynolds told the committee he advised Mr Johnson against claiming that all Covid guidance had been followed – but said the then-PM went ahead and made a denial in the Commons anyway.

Mr Reynolds said: “He [Mr Johnson] did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules,” Mr Reynolds said.

“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in No 10. He agreed to delete the reference to guidance.”

But despite the advice, Mr Johnson told Prime Minister’s Questions on 8 December 2021 that “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

‘Party culture continued under PM’

A No 10 official told the committee that Mr Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down” lockdown gatherings – but “allowed the culture to continue”.

The unnamed official said: “The former prime minister often saw and joined these gatherings ... The route he took down the corridor looks straight into the press room and vestibule so it’s impossible not to see. He had the opportunity to shut them down but joined in, made speeches, had a drink with staff.”

“He could have taken the issue up with Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, to shut them down. He could see what was happening and allowed the culture to continue.”

WhatsApp messages

30 November 2021 - defence of Christmas drinks

Extract of exchanges between Jack Doyle (former No 10 director of communications) a No 10 official

Doyle (2:52pm): Pippa sending an email about drinks in No10 last Xmas. [Redacted] leaving do and ‘Xmas drinks party’. She has dates.

Doyle (4:13pm): Can you pull together our best possible defence on this one. I don’t know what we say about the flat

Official (4:13pm): Don’t we just do a generic line and not get into whether there was a drinks things or not?

Official (4:14pm): ‘Covid rules have been followed at all times’ or something

Doyle (4:14pm): I think we have to say something as robust as we can manage but see what you think

Doyle (8:17pm): Key thing is there were never any rules against workplace drinking so we can say with confidence no rules were broken. Ignore the ‘Xmas quiz’ bull**** - who cares. Just be robust and they’ll get bored.

7 December 2021

Extract of exchange between Doyle and unnamed official

Doyle (7.03am): That Times briefing is going to feel to the team like spad briefing against. Can you reassure them?

Doyle (7:03am): Secret Santa and WhatsApp groups. Not good.

Official (7:04am) Yes. Some are already a bit spooked. I’ll going [sic] to speak to them today. At least Times doesn’t reference press office (and thanks if that was down to your intervention).

7 December 2021

Extract of messages from Doyle to Boris Johnson

Doyle (19:52): I’m sure you’ve seen it’s actually a video - [redacted] laughing along as the party is discussed. Mail fronting up and others I expect.

Doyle (20:50): I’m afraid ‘it was already on Twitter’ doesn’t work. It wasn’t. [redacted] just riffed it

Doyle (21:13): I think you can say ‘I’ve been assured there was no party and no rules were broken. The officials and advisers in No10 are hugely hard working public servants but I have asked the cabinet secretary to look into this and establish the facts.

8 December 2021

Jack Doyle (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Extract of messages from Doyle to Boris Johnson

Doyle (8:53): Think you need to have a swing at the footage. I had never seen that footage until last night. I understand the anger it’s caused. The British public have made incredible sacrifices in complying with restrictions. And they want assurance the Goverment itself is following these rules. I sought and was given reassurance no rules were broken and that no party took place. But given this tape and the level of concern I have expressed [sic] I have asked the cabinet secretary to look into this and establish the facts. [He will report back by Xmas].

Doyle (11:40): I think if you say ‘punishments’ you raise the stakes for what happens next. Disciplinary action probably does the job.

25 January 2022

Extract of exchanges between Doyle and Dan Rosenfield, former No 10 chief of staff

Doyle (6:54am): Have we had any legal advice on the birthday one?

Doyle (6:54): Just so we’re ready for what comes next

Rosenfield (6:54am): No

Rosenfield (6: 54am): Will sort

Doyle (6:55): Haven’t heard any explanation of how it’s in the rules

25 January 2022

Extract of exchanges between Doyle and unnamed No 10 official

Official (8:04am): I’m trying to do some Q&A, it’s not going well

Doyle (8:05am): I’m struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head

Doyle (8:05am): PM was eating his lunch, of course

Official (8:06am): I meant for the police bit but yeah as ridiculous as the cake thing is, it is difficult

Official (8:06am): ‘Reasonably necessary for work purposes’

Doyle: (8:07am): Not sure that one works does it. Also blows another great gaping hole in the PM’s account doesn’t it?

28 April 2022

Extract of exchanges between Doyle and No 10 official

Official (4.47pm): One thing - do you think there’s merit in pushing Slacky’s leaving thing? Martin’s worried about leaks of PM having a piss up and to be fair I don’t think it’s unwarranted. Shout if you think I’m being paranoid.