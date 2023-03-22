Partygate: Boris Johnson leaves home ahead of televised grilling by MPs

Boris Johnson was seen leaving his London home ahead of his televised grilling by the Commons Privileges Committee.

The former prime minister will give evidence as to whether he knowingly misled Parliament over Partygate.

In written evidence that he submitted on Tuesday, Johnson said he accepts that he misled MPs but insisted his statements were made "in good faith."

He will appear in front of the committee for questioning from 2pm this afternoon, 22 March.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.