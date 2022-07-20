Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer in last ever PMQs

PM may face grilling about response to extreme weather and wildfires across the UK

Furvah Shah
Wednesday 20 July 2022 11:06
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson’s last PMQs will take place on Wednesday </p>

Boris Johnson’s last PMQs will take place on Wednesday

(PA)

Boris Johnson is preparing for his final Prime Minister’s Questions before leaving No 10.

He will face Keir Starmer in parliament for the last time as PM at noon on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson this month agreed to step down following multiple resignations from cabinet members and leave his position when a new Tory leader is announced in September.

However, as parliament goes on recess for summer from Thursday, this will his final PMQs.

The race for the next Tory leader is underway with three candidates left in the running

(UK Parliament/Andy Bailey)

Recommended

Mr Johnson addressed his departure in last week’s session.

He said: “It’s perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing. It’s absolutely true.

“But I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects, both nationally and internationally.

“I’m also proud of the leadership that I have given… and I will be leaving soon with my head held high,” he added.

The prime minister jokingly thanked Sir Keir for being “considerably less lethal than other members of this House.”

“Over three years, in spite of every opportunity, he’s never really come up with an idea, a plan or a vision for this country,” he added.

Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are in the race to be the next Prime Minister

(ITV/AP/Reuters)

Two MPs – Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill of the Scottish nationalist Alba Party – were thrown out of the fiery penultimate session.

Recommended

Currently, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss remain in the race for the Conservative leadership after Kemi Badenoch was knocked out of the running on Tuesday.

The final two candidates will be revealed at 4pm on Wednesday after a vote earlier in the afternoon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in