What time is Tory leadership vote today and when will result be announced?

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt appear to be leading the field but race is growing tighter

Joe Sommerlad,Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 19 July 2022 09:25
Lord Frost questions Penny Mordaunt’s leadership ability

The next round of voting in the Conservative Party leadership contest takes place on Tuesday, with the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister heating up.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak appears to be the clear frontrunner, securing 115 votes in the third round - just shy of the 120 needed to secure a place in the final two.

He has picked up the support of Jeremy Hunt, Sir Gavin Williamson, Oliver Dowden, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay along the way.

Penny Mordaunt appears to be second favourite on 82 votes, followed by foreign secretary Liz Truss on 71 and Kemi Badenoch on 59.

Tom Tugendhat was eliminated from the race following the third round of voting on Monday.

The Mordaunt, Truss and Badenoch campaigns will spend the day attempting to woo Tom Tugendhat and his supporters following the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman’s elimination from the race.

The 31 votes up for grabs could prove decisive in shaping the rest of the race, with his support thought more likely likely to head to Ms Mordaunt or Mr Sunak than the more right-leaning Ms Truss or Ms Badenoch.

The fourth round of voting opens at 12pm on Tuesday and will run until 2pm.

We can then expect to see the results published at around 3pm.

