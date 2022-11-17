Boris Johnson was paid £11,559 by Rupert Murdoch to fly to a meeting

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rupert Murdoch paid Boris Johnson £11,559 to fly to a business meeting in the western US.

Mr Johnson’s register of interests does not reveal who the former prime minister met with, but the media mogul is reported to have bought a large ranch in Montana in December 2021.

Another entry in Mr Johnson’s register of interests show he was also paid £276,000 for a speech to American insurers barely a month after leaving Downing Street.

Mr Johnson addressed a conference held by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) in October, giving a 30-minute speech and a 45-minute “fireside chat” at the event in Colorado Springs.

Separate entries show Mr Murdoch provided him with “accommodation and hospitality” after his appearance.

Reports suggested he had been paid around 150,000 US dollars for his speech, but an update to the MPs’ register published on Thursday showed the full fee was £276,130.

The entry stated he also received transport and accommodation from the CIAB for himself and two members of staff.

His record declared the money was in exchange for eight hours and 30 minutes’ work, giving him an hourly rate of almost £32,500.

Mr Johnson’s speaking fee was considerably higher than that commanded by his predecessor Theresa May, who declared income from two speaking engagements in Thursday’s update.

Mrs May received £8,000 from World 50, a “private community for senior-most executives” based in the US, for an appearance at a virtual speaking event that took her one hour.

She also received £97,000 for speaking at an event hosted by private equity firm Apax Partners.

According to her register of interests, income from Mrs May’s speaking engagements is used to pay her staff, maintain her “ongoing involvement in public life” and support her charitable work. The former prime minister draws an annual salary from her private office of £85,000.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock declared a payment of £10,000 for appearing at a fintech conference where he discussed how the Government should support cryptocurrencies.