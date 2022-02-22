Boris Johnson under pressure to step up ‘tepid’ sanctions on Russia

Boris Johnson announces sanctions on Russian banks and individuals
Boris Johnson is coming under pressure to step up sanctions against Russia, after his initial tranche of banking asset freezes and oligarch travel bans was dismissed as “tepid” and unlikely to deter Vladimir Putin from further aggression against Ukraine.
The prime minister told the House of Commons that the sanctions on five banks and three billionaire Putin associates had been co-ordinated with US and EU allies and were a prelude to “much, much tougher” action if the Russian president persisted with the invasion of his neighbour.
Western officials insisted that the move would have a “significant” impact on the Russian economy.
But critics – including longtime Putin adversary Bill Browder, the financier behind the Magnitsky Act targeting Russian human rights abusers – blasted the package as under-powered.
The chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, warned that the strategy of gradually ratcheting up the UK’s response risked giving the impression that Britain was giving Putin “a free pass at an early stage” rather than drawing a line he must not cross.
The former soldier said Johnson - who had promised a “barrage” of measures if “a single Russian toecap” infringed on Ukrainian territory - should observe the military principle: “Clout, don’t dribble, to make sure the opposition knows you are serious.”
Meanwhile, the EU announced its own sanctions blacklisting 27 individuals and entities in Russia’s defence, banking and financial sectors, banning EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds and targeting imports and exports with separatist regions.
After being briefed by military and intelligence chiefs at a pre-dawn meeting of the government’s Cobra emergencies committee, Mr Johnson told MPs it was clear that Putin’s deployment of troops on a purported “peace-keeping” mission in the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk amounted to a “renewed invasion” of the country.
The PM said Britain would continue to seek a diplomatic resolution to the crisis “until the last possible moment.
But he said it appeared Putin was “implacably determined to go further in subjugating and tormenting Ukraine” and the international community must prepare for the country becoming “the target of a full scale war of aggression”.
The banks subjected to bans on UK business activities - Rossiya Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank - have little presence in the UK.
And the impact of asset freezes and travel bans for Putin allies Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg were expected to be limited as their international activities are already restricted by US sanctions imposed after the annexation of Crimea.
Also to be sanctioned are members of the Duma house of Moscow’s parliament who voted in favour of the Russian-leaning “people’s republics”. And measures are to be taken to deny Russian access to London’s sovereign debt markets.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss said the first wave of sanctions would “send a clear message that the UK will use our economic heft to inflict pain on Russia and degrade their strategic interests”, with further measures ready if Putin does not “pull back from the brink”.
But Mr Browder described the list as “pretty tepid”, pointing out that Russia’s two biggest banks and dozens of major plutocrats in Putin’s inner circle were untouched.
And Mr Johnson was forced into the embarrassing admission that he “misspoke” in telling MPs that Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich was subject to sanctions, while the Foreign Office mistakenly included the address of Russia’s central bank on its list of targeted institutions.
A string of Tory MPs lined up to call on Mr Johnson to take more substantial action.
Former party leader Iain Duncan Smith said Britain needed to “hit them with sanctions hard and hit them now”, while John Baron demanded “tougher sanctions now” and ex-chief whip Mark Harper called for assurances that there will be “further and stronger measures even if President Putin does no more”.
Labour backed the sanctions, but renewed calls for the implementation of the recommendations of 2020’s Russia Report, in which parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee called for action to stem the flood of illicit Russian money within London’s financial institutions.
Sir Keir Starmer warned against the slow application of deterrent measures: “If we do not respond with a full set of sanctions now, Putin will once again take away the message that the benefits of aggression outweigh the costs.”
Oxford and Exeter university academic Dr Tena Prelec, part of a team researching international kleptocracy, said Mr Johnson’s “contained and reactive” measures risked being “too little too late”.
“The UK remains a safe haven for dirty money, a great deal of which comes from Russia and Eurasia,” she said. “Failure to tackle this thriving billion-dollar industry is damaging for the UK’s rule of law and to the UK’s professed role as an opponent of international corruption.”
And lawyer Michael O’Kane, senior partner at business crime law firm Peters & Peters, described the moves as “modest” and warned that the oligarchs with billions of pounds worth of assets in the UK have been given enough time to move them out of the reach of sanctions.
“Russian companies in the UK have a market value of £470bn, the larger Russian banks have UK exposure and there are a number of oligarchs, with ties to the Kremlin, with assets here,” said Mr O’Kane.
“A combination of measures against these people and entities is likely to be the next step if Russian forces go further into Ukraine, beyond the current unlawfully occupied territories.
“However, such measures may have a limited effect on the oligarchs who have been forewarned for weeks and will no doubt have taken steps to remove liquid assets and re-organise their corporate holdings.”
