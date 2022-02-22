Nord Stream 2: Germany halts approval of gas pipeline from Russia
Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the decision is in response to Russia’s actions against Ukraine
Germany has halted approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia in response to Moscow’s actions against Ukraine.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the government had decided to "reassess" the certification of the pipeline, which has not begun operating yet, in light of the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis.
"That will certainly take time, if I may say so," he told reporters in Berlin.
More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies