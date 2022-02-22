Boris Johnson has said the “first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia” will be revealed today as he warned Vladimir Putin is bent on a “full scale invasion of Ukraine”.

These sanctions will be aimed not just at entities at regions including Donetsk but also “in Russia itself, targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can”, the prime minister insisted.

“I’m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let’s be absolutely clear, that will be absolutely catastrophic.”

Mr Johnson said further details will be given in the House of Commons later today.

