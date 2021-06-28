Former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed Boris Johnson only let Matt Hancock resign as health secretary following 89 texts an hour from his wife Carrie.

It comes as the prime minister suggested he sacked Mr Hancock for breaking Covid rules, despite initially refusing to dismiss him and declaring the matter “closed”.

Mr Hancock himself made it clear he had resigned on Saturday after it emerged he had breached lockdown restrictions by kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his office. He made the move after backlash from the public and some Conservative MPs.

But during a campaign visit to the Batley by-election, Mr Johnson claimed the departure had happened at “about the right pace” during a pandemic.

“I read the story on Friday and we’ve got a new health secretary in post on Saturday and I think that’s about the right pace to proceed in a pandemic,” he said.

In reference to the prime minister’s statement, Mr Cummings tweeted: “Trolley Fri: Argh, accept apology I consider the matter closed. Media/MP babble, 89 Carrie texts p/hour.

“Trolley Sat, SMASH: Arghhh Matt go now you'll be back better stronger shortly matey forward to victory!

“Trolley Mon, CRASH: when I saw the story on Fri we had a new SoS on Sat.”

