Boris Johnson says Trump played ‘important role’ in arming Ukraine

Boris Johnson said he told Donald Trump that he had played an “important role” in supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion, whether he was aware of it or not.

The former PM said he “reminded” the ex-US president he had approved the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in 2018 – before claiming British military aid was “enabled” by Mr Trump’s example.

Speaking in an interview with the One Decision podcast, “I just think it’s very important if you have a chance to talk to people like Donald Trump, just to get … over [that] I know in my heart that Ukrainians are going to win. I know they deserve to win.”

“And I know that America has played a crucial role in making sure that is the right outcome. I think it’s important to remind somebody like Donald Trump, you know – he actually played an important role,” he added.

Mr Trump was considered by many too sympathetic to Vladimir Putin while US president. Since departing the White House – with another presidential bid on the horizon – he has refused to commit to ongoing US support for Ukraine.

Asked if Mr Trump could threaten that support, Mr Johnson said: “Don’t forget who sent the first Javelins out – it was Donald Trump.”

Interviewer Julia Macfarlane pointed out that Mr Trump had “withheld” further military support – and was later found to broken the law by blocking congressionally approved military aid to Kyiv.

But Mr Johnson insisted that the sale of anti-tank missiles had “actually enabled us in the UK, in a way”. The former PM said his conversation with the former president was “a very free-flowing energetic conversation, as you’d expect”.

The former Tory leader said he had spoken to Republicans at events in the US recently to push ongoing support for Ukraine during “pre-election period of ferment”.

(The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He said: “I’m very concerned just to get over the message that whatever you people may be hearing, what other people may be thinking, the war in Ukraine is immensely important, and Ukrainian victory is essential, and it’s the only way out.”

Mr Johnson said Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion was “outstanding”, but called on western allies to “speed up” in providing weapons.

The former PM also scoffed at a question about his handling of groping allegations against former Tory whip Chris Pincher by pretending to fall asleep.

Asked if he wished he had listened to Tory MPs when they shared their unease over his failure to act on claims against Mr Pincher, Mr Johnson looked disgruntled – then pretended to snore.

The standards committee had recommended a n eight-week suspension for Mr Pincher paving the way for another damaging by-election for Rishi Sunak in Tamworth.