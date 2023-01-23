Boris Johnson trip to Ukraine paid for by taxpayers, say No 10

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Security for Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Ukraine at the weekend was funded by taxpayers’, Downing Street has said.

The former prime minister, facing fresh questions over his personal finances, said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had invited him to travel to Kyiv once again.

No 10 said Rishi Sunak was “supportive” of Mr Johnson’s trip, after warnings from military figures that the former PM should not be “looking for publicity” and could undermine the PM’s authority.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman confirmed the government paid for Mr Johnson’s security as he visited some of the warn-torn suburbs around capital Kyiv on Sunday.

“The costs of providing necessary protection for former prime ministers are paid for by the government. Beyond that I would not get into it,” said the No 10 spokesman.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said on Sunday that could not get into specifics “for security reasons” when asked who was stumping up for his trip.

The former prime minister met the Ukrainian president during his fourth trip to Ukraine, warmly shaking hands and telling him “it’s an absolute honour to be here again”. Mr Zelensky replied: “Honour for us.”

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson added that he fully supports UK government policy on Ukraine – including the recent decision to send Challenger 2 tanks, after the former PM urged western governments to give Ukrainian forces “all the tools they need”.

The ex-premier pitched himself as a key ally of Kyiv during his time in No 10, providing support and calling on Western allies to follow suit in the early days of Russia’s invasion last February.

As his scandal-plagued premiership unravelled, Mr Johnson was accused of using trips to Ukraine or phone calls with Mr Zelensky as a distraction for crises at home.

This trip comes as he faces accusations that he allegedly recommended Richard Sharp for the BBC chairman job weeks after Mr Sharp helped him secure a loan of up to £800,000 while he was still in No 10.

Mr Johnson said he was “ding-dang sure” that claims of a conflict of interest were “a load of complete nonsense” when asked about the matter by Sky News on Monday morning.

“Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a good and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances – I can tell you that for 100% ding-dang sure,” said the ex-PM. “This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament.”

The BBC board will review the appointment of its chair, it was announced on Monday. Mr Sharp – who has denied any conflict of interest – said the row had become “a distraction for the organisation, which I regret”.